If one is a jack of all trades, the old adage quips, one is ultimately the master of none. Multidisciplinary artist and creative director Dalkhafine offers compelling evidence to the contrary.

Based in Paris and Montréal, Dalkhafine masterfully slips between a myriad of media, whether it be digital illustration, 3D installation, mural art, motion design, or even VJing for live musical performances. No matter the medium, Dalkhafine’s art consistently embodies a rare sense of optimism, her characters enlivened by bold colors, graphic lines, and dynamic compositions.

This stylistic range is what has afforded the artist collaborations with some of the world’s most renowned brands, such as Adidas, Adobe, Jeep, and RedBull. During Miami Art Week this past December, Dalkhafine even created an immersive installation for Acura and the Scope Art Show, complete with playful patterns and dreamlike visuals. Her work immediately caught the attention of My Modern Met Co-founder and Editor-in-chief Eugene Kim, who was in town for Miami Art Week.

“When I walked outside at Scope Miami Beach 2024, Dalkhafine’s gorgeous mural instantaneously caught my eye,” he shares. “The bright colors, swirling road, and three-dimensional portal drew me in. Then, when you add the metallic silver Acura, which beautifully reflects the colorful swirls from the artwork, you get an incredibly well-executed brand activation. Dalkhafine was such a pleasure to meet and so nice to interview with us at My Modern Met. It’s clear that she’s an amazing talent and one to watch in the future.”

Kim had the opportunity to interview her live in front of her installation and then My Modern Met had the chance to speak with Dalkhafine about her creative influences, her relationship to her multidisciplinary practice, and recent projects. Read on for our exclusive interview with the artist.

How has your creative practice and process evolved throughout time?

I started with a BAC in Applied Arts in France, which allowed me to explore diverse fields like product design, spatial design, architecture, and fashion. This multidisciplinary approach gave me a broad creative foundation. I then pursued higher education in 2D and 3D animation, where I refined my drawing technique, character design, and visual storytelling skills. Over time, my practice has evolved into a synthesis of these influences: today, I move between digital illustration, 3D installations, murals, motion design, and VJing for live musical performances.

What originally drew you to the illustration style you've developed?

From the start, I’ve been fascinated by color and characters. My first influences included gravure, comic books, tattoos, and films by Studio Ghibli. I developed a style defined by bold black outlines to contrast and define my compositions. Beyond that, I love conveying positive emotions to the audience through strong graphic visuals and creating immersive worlds that invite contemplation and escape.

What does it mean to you to be a multidisciplinary artist? How does this manifest itself within your work?

Being multidisciplinary means embracing the freedom to explore beyond a single medium. I experiment with illustration, animation, physical installations, and collaborations with brands to bring ideas to life in varied forms. Each discipline provides fresh perspectives and creative tools, encouraging me to take on new challenges. I particularly enjoy projects that combine multiple media, like installations integrated with motion design, as they allow me to merge all my passions into one.

You’ve worked with some of the world's most recognizable brands. What have those experiences been like?

These collaborations are always stimulating and enriching. They require finding a balance between my personal artistic universe and the brand’s project expectations. For instance, for Acura at Scope/Art Basel, I created an immersive art installation, car wraps, and stickers—a dream project for me! These experiences have pushed my creative limits, allowed me to work at unexpected scales, and provided valuable visibility for my work.

You recently created an installation for Acura and the Scope Art Show during Art Basel Miami Beach. What was the inspiration behind the design you ultimately created? What was your process in creating it?

The main inspiration came from the idea of movement and a path to follow, represented by an endless road—a nod to Acura’s innovation and the contemporary spirit of the Scope Art Show. My goal was to design an immersive piece that invited the audience to discover Acura’s new ADX while progressing toward a giant photo booth mural.

I drew significant inspiration from Miami’s stunning sunsets, which I translated into colorful gradients throughout the artwork. To add a contemporary edge, I incorporated subtle digital glitch effects at key moments. I also had the chance to design two car wraps for Acura’s new ZDX and ADX models. For these, I worked directly with the cars’ curves, ensuring the designs harmonized perfectly with their shapes and enhanced their natural aesthetic.

The overall result is a vivid, graphic universe that radiates positivity and celebrates the spirit of speed. I’m incredibly grateful to Acura for trusting me with this ambitious project!

What are some of your favorite past projects?

Some of my favorite projects include creating an art installation for the Eaton Centre in Montreal Canada, where visitors could take a colorful break in my universe. I also loved painting a mural for Adidas’ flagship store on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, a fun and new experience with a sports brand. Finally, designing inflatable installations for Canadian festivals like Mural Festival and Yorkville Festival was a thrilling experience – seeing my work come to life at 4 meters tall in 3D was truly surreal!

What do you hope people will take away from your work?

I hope my work gives people a visual and emotional pause, a positive moment in their day. I want to evoke emotions, curiosity, and wonder through immersive and poetic universes. My goal is to inspire viewers to see the world differently, adding a touch of color and joy to their lives.

Do you have any exciting new projects coming up?

At the moment, I’m learning 3D modeling because I want to develop more projects involving art installations. My goal is to bring my universe into three-dimensional spaces, interact with it, and push creative boundaries. I find this medium fascinating and would love to propose projects in the United States or even in Asia! At the same time, I’m working on a 2D animated commercial, which reconnects me with what I was passionate about during my higher education. I’m incredibly excited to share this project, I hope it’s going to be fun and visually striking!

Watch My Modern Met's exclusive live interview with the artist during Miami Art Week.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dalkhafine.