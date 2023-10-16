Home / Design / Tattoos

Korean Artist Creates Vibrant Tattoos of Densely Layered Patterns

By Margherita Cole on October 16, 2023
Intricate Tattoos by PittaKKM

The style of tattoo people choose is a personal decision, often reflecting their individuality. The same can be said of the artist behind the design. Korean artist PittaKKM, for instance, creates bright and mesmerizing tattoo art that merges traditional motifs with a modern approach.

From geometric designs to stylized animals, PittaKKM renders a variety of subjects in this fantastic style. A common thread in all of their work, however, is the way they pack numerous details into one piece. Oftentimes, there are patterns inside of animals or objects, and sometimes even patterns inside of other patterns. As a result, these pieces possess a tapestry-like quality that is extremely eye-catching.

Most of PittaKKM's artwork features a distinctly vibrant color palette with an emphasis on blues, greens, and reds. These shades enhance the intricacy of the design, making every shape and line stand out from the body.

You can learn how to book PittaKKM here, and purchase prints of their designs via their online store.

Korean artist PittaKKM creates stunning body art.

Intricate Tattoos by PittaKKM

He renders intricate designs in bright colors.

Intricate Tattoos by PittaKKM

These pieces are densely layered, with numerous details.

Intricate Tattoos by PittaKKM Intricate Tattoos by PittaKKM

Many of these designs are inspired by traditional Korean motifs.

Intricate Tattoos by PittaKKM Intricate Tattoos by PittaKKM

They are merged with a modern approach to tattoo art.

Intricate Tattoos by PittaKKM Intricate Tattoos by PittaKKM Intricate Tattoos by PittaKKM Intricate Tattoos by PittaKKM Intricate Tattoos by PittaKKM Intricate Tattoos by PittaKKM

PittaKKM: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by PittaKKM.

