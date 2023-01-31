Home / Design / Tattoos

Amazing UV Ink Tattoos Glow With Blue ‘UVealism’ With a Blacklight

By Sara Barnes on January 31, 2023
UVealism Tattoo by Jonny Hall

As tattoos continue to permeate cultures, tattooists are innovating their designs and techniques like never before. Sydney-based artist Jonny Hall is using ultraviolet light to add a blue glow to his realistic body art. He’s dubbed the approach UVealism—a clever portmanteau of UV (ultraviolet) and realism. The unique UV ink enhances elements of the tattoo to make it come to life when under a blacklight.

Hall’s UVealism subject matter runs the gamut from dramatic angel wings to a panda portrait on skin. In each piece, UV ink is used as an accent, such as a border around the overall design or as glowing eyes on a human or animal face. The resulting effects are both amazing and surprising; we don’t expect elements embedded in the skin to glow. It's like something out of a science-fiction story.

Hall explains his use of luminous ink in his tattoos. “UV ink is different to regular black tattoo ink,” he says in a short documentary, “[it’s] more difficult to work with and it’s a lot thinner.” He admits that he’s not the first to use this special material in his designs, but he did push the envelope in its use. “My brainchild was to mix realism tattoos with UV ink.”

Check out Hall’s body art below.

Sydney-based artist Jonny Hall is using ultraviolet light to add a blue glow to his realistic body art.

UVealism Tattoo by Jonny HallUVealism Tattoo by Jonny HallUVealism Tattoo by Jonny Hall

He’s dubbed the approach UVealism, and the unique ink enhances elements of the tattoo to make it come to life when under a blacklight.

UVealism Tattoo by Jonny HallUVealism Tattoo by Jonny HallUVealism Tattoo by Jonny Hall

In each piece, UV ink is used as an accent, such as a border around the overall design or as glowing eyes on a human or animal face.

UVealism Tattoo by Jonny HallUVealism Tattoo by Jonny HallUVealism Tattoo by Jonny HallUVealism Tattoo by Jonny HallUVealism Tattoo by Jonny Hall

It's like something out of a science-fiction story.

UVealism Tattoo by Jonny HallUVealism Tattoo by Jonny Hall

Watch the tattoos in action:

Jonny Hall: Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jonny Hall.

Related Articles:

Ingenious Tattoos Change Form When Elbows and Knees Are Bent

Amazing Tattoos Look Just Like Holographic Stickers Stuck to Skin

Artist Creates Supernatural Animated Tattoos With Moving Neon Lights

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Striking Black and White Tattoos Are Composed of Thousands of Tiny Dots
50 Autumnal Tattoos To Celebrate the Natural Beauty of Fall
Tattooist Inks Delicate Floral Tattoos That Bloom Forever Across Skin
Ingenious Tattoos Change Form When Elbows and Knees Are Bent
Rectangular Tattoos Contain Tiny Delicate Paintings Inspired by Chinese Art
Delicate Watercolor Tattoos Look Like Tiny Paintings Brushed Onto Skin

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

20 Rose Tattoos That’ll Make Your Body Bloom With Beautiful Art
Delicate Tattoo Designs Inspired by Art History and Nature
Amazing Tattoos Look Just Like Holographic Stickers Stuck to Skin
Trick-of-the-Eye Tattoos Look Like Stickers You Could Peel off Your Skin
Irezumi: Explore the Ancient Techniques and Evolution of Traditional Japanese Tattoos
40+ Minimalist Tattoo Ideas That Prove Less Is More

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.