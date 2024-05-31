Home / Store

Floral, Fun, Quirky, and Creative Temporary Tattoos To Turn Any Body Into a Work of Art

By Pinar Noorata on May 31, 2024

Temporary Tattoos by Tattly

This week marks the unofficial start to summer and that means we’re now in the t-shirts, tank tops, and shorts season. And more skin means more opportunities for body art. You may not be ready to take the plunge and get an actual tattoo, but why not test things out with some temporary tattoos?

The designers over at Tattly have created an amazing array of temporary tattoos that allow anyone to use their body as a blank canvas for beautiful art. Whether you’re interested in something floral, feminine, quirky, or creative, there’s a set for your aesthetic preference.

Each set comes with eight tattoos. You can mix and match whatever you choose to see what designs, compositions, and placements you like best. And if you decide you actually don’t want a real tattoo at all, it’s not a problem! These temporary tattoos last, on average, between two to four days. So you can test out a different tattoo twice a week for about a month. Or you could even try a whole pack on at once to see how an inked sleeve would look.

If you’re interested in trying them out for yourself, our online shop, My Modern Met Store, now has a number of Tattly’s temporary tattoos in stock.

Want to see what you'd look like with a tattoo without committing to it forever? Try these temporary tattoos by Tattly!

 

Embroidery Temporary Tattoos

Temporary Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

 

Blue Floral Temporary Tattoos

Temporary Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

 

Perennial Temporary Tattoo Set

Temporary Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $18

 

In Bloom Temporary Tattoos

Temporary Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

 

Watercolor Butterfly Temporary Tattoos

Temporary Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

 

Frida Kahlo Temporary Tattoo Set

Temporary Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

 

Animal Society Temporary Tattoo Set

Temporary Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

 

The Cat Club Temporary Tattoo Set

Temporary Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

 

The Dog Pack Temporary Tattoo Set

Temporary Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

 

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to the My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

 

Related Articles:

Unique Playing Cards Celebrate the Art of Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat

These “Fantastic Five” Artist Action Figures Celebrate Creative Superheroes of Art History

Head-to-Toe Style for Creative People Who Love a Little Flair

Pinar

Pinar Noorata is the Managing Editor at My Modern Met. She is a writer, editor, and content creator based in Brooklyn, NY. She earned her BA in Film and Media Studies from CUNY Hunter College and is an alumni of the Center for Arts Education’s Career Development Program in NYC. She has worked at major TV, film, and publishing companies as well as other independent media businesses. When she isn’t writing, editing, or creating videos herself, Pinar enjoys watching movies, reading, crafting, drawing, and volunteering at her local animal shelter.
Read all posts from Pinar
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

24-Hour Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% On All of Our Creative Products
Unique Playing Cards Celebrate the Art of Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat
Mother’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Artistic Playing Cards Celebrate the Fantasy Worlds of ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’
Beloved Pop Culture Films Reimagined as Beautifully Gilded Playing Card Decks
Head-to-Toe Style for Creative People Who Love a Little Flair

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Spring Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Enhance Your Creativity and Spark Your Imagination With These Books
Stay Stylish With These Artistic Face Masks (Now ON SALE)
These “Fantastic Five” Artist Action Figures Celebrate Creative Superheroes of Art History
Add Creative Gifts to Your Romantic Plans for the Love of Your Life
Keep Your Keys Cute and Stylish With These Iconic Keychains

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.