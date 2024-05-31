Floral, Fun, Quirky, and Creative Temporary Tattoos To Turn Any Body Into a Work of Art

This week marks the unofficial start to summer and that means we’re now in the t-shirts, tank tops, and shorts season. And more skin means more opportunities for body art. You may not be ready to take the plunge and get an actual tattoo, but why not test things out with some temporary tattoos?

The designers over at Tattly have created an amazing array of temporary tattoos that allow anyone to use their body as a blank canvas for beautiful art. Whether you’re interested in something floral, feminine, quirky, or creative, there’s a set for your aesthetic preference.

Each set comes with eight tattoos. You can mix and match whatever you choose to see what designs, compositions, and placements you like best. And if you decide you actually don’t want a real tattoo at all, it’s not a problem! These temporary tattoos last, on average, between two to four days. So you can test out a different tattoo twice a week for about a month. Or you could even try a whole pack on at once to see how an inked sleeve would look.

If you’re interested in trying them out for yourself, our online shop, My Modern Met Store, now has a number of Tattly’s temporary tattoos in stock.

Want to see what you'd look like with a tattoo without committing to it forever? Try these temporary tattoos by Tattly!

Embroidery Temporary Tattoos

Blue Floral Temporary Tattoos

Perennial Temporary Tattoo Set

In Bloom Temporary Tattoos

Watercolor Butterfly Temporary Tattoos

Frida Kahlo Temporary Tattoo Set

Animal Society Temporary Tattoo Set

The Cat Club Temporary Tattoo Set

The Dog Pack Temporary Tattoo Set

