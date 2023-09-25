Home / Art

Daniel Arsham’s Dual Exhibitions Celebrate 20-Year Relationship With Perrotin

By Jessica Stewart on September 25, 2023
R2-D2 Sculpture by Daniel Arsham

“R2 – D2™: Quartz Crystallized Figure,” 2023. Quartz, Selenite, Hydrostone. 48 x 42 1/16 x 42 1/16 inch. (Photo: Guillaume Ziccarelli. Courtesy Perrotin. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd. © 2023 Daniel Arsham, Inc.)

Artist Daniel Arsham and French gallerist Emmanuel Perrotin are celebrating 20 years of collaboration with a dual exhibition in New York and Paris. For the occasion, Arsham has debuted pieces that draw on his artistic evolution over the past two decades. 20 Years is a wonderful homage to Arsham's career, which sees him transforming cultural objects into slowly eroding archeological artifacts.

Present in both the Paris and New York shows at Perrotin are his signature eroded sculptures. For the occasion, he's included a new collaboration with Star Wars, with both R2-D2 and C-3PO featuring in the installation. But Arsham doesn't just draw from pop culture. Updated interpretations of Renaissance sculpture are sprinkled throughout the shows, both in the form of sculptures, drawings, and paintings.

In fact, 20 Years is a return to painting for Arsham, which was his early primary medium. It was a deliberate choice for the artist, as he mused on his 20-year relationship with Perrotin.

20 Years by Daniel Arsham at Perrotin

View of the exhibition 20 Years by Daniel Arsham at Perrotin New York, 2023. (Photo: Guillaume Ziccarelli, courtesy of the artist and Perrotin)

“I’ve been taking stock of the journey I’ve been on,” shares the artist. “I began as a painter, and many of the first exhibitions that I made with Emmanuel lived in this medium. As my interests and material palette have expanded, the gallery has supported my work across mediums, disciplines, and continents. I’m excited to unveil this new body of work which furthers my study of time dislocation and the integration of all my myriad interests.”

For Perrotin, who met Arsham when he was a 22-year-old emerging talent, it has been a pleasure to watch the American artist thrive. “Daniel’s practice breaks the boundaries of fine art and exists across industries,” Perrotin says. “As his success has grown, he has been able to keep his practice open to a broad audience, as a leader in editions, collaborations, and a widespread internet presence, which is admirable.”

20 Years both honors Arsham's career and the relationship between artist and gallerist. In fact, the longevity of this relationship is a tribute to both parties and shows that, when done correctly, the gallerist-artist connection is still a force to be reckoned with.

Daniel Arsham's 20 Years is on show at Perrotin Paris until October 7 and at Perrotin New York until October 14, 2023.

Artist Daniel Arsham and gallerist Emmanuel Perrotin are celebrating a 20-year collaboration.

20 Years by Daniel Arsham at Perrotin

“Stratified Head of Antinous as Bacchus,” 2023. Stainless Steel, Patinated Bronze, Polished Bronze, Wood. 47 1/4 × 23 11/16 × 23 5/8 inch. (Photo: Guillaume Ziccarelli. Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin.)

20 Years by Daniel Arsham at Perrotin

“Stratified Venus of Milo,” 2023. Patinated Bronze, Polished Bronze. 85 1/16 x 28 1/8 x 26 7/16 inch. (Photo: Guillaume Ziccarelli. Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin.)

Dual exhibitions at Perrotin in Paris and New York explore the artist's evolution.

20 Years by Daniel Arsham at Perrotin

View of the exhibition 20 Years by Daniel Arsham at Perrotin Paris, 2023. (Photo: Claire Dorn, courtesy of the artist and Perrotin)

20 Years by Daniel Arsham at Perrotin

View of the exhibition 20 Years by Daniel Arsham at Perrotin New York, 2023. (Photo: Guillaume Ziccarelli, courtesy of the artist and Perrotin)

20 Years by Daniel Arsham at Perrotin

View of the exhibition 20 Years by Daniel Arsham at Perrotin New York, 2023. (Photo: Guillaume Ziccarelli, courtesy of the artist and Perrotin)

20 Years by Daniel Arsham at Perrotin

View of the exhibition 20 Years by Daniel Arsham at Perrotin New York, 2023. (Photo: Guillaume Ziccarelli, courtesy of the artist and Perrotin)

From sculpture to painting, the exhibitions are a journey through Arsham's career.

Painting by Daniel Arsham

“Pitstop Mountainside,” 2023. Acrylic on canvas. Framed: 75 1/2 x 63 1/2 x 3 3/8 inch. (Photo: Guillaume Ziccarelli. Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin.)

Melting Clock Sculpture by Daniel Arsham

“Amethyst Eroded Wrist Watch 3,” 2023. Amethyst, quartz, hydrostone. 48 x 22 1/2 x 8 1/2 inch. (Photo: Guillaume Ziccarelli. Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin.)

Classical Bust by Daniel Arsham

“Rose Quartz Eroded Bust Athena from Velletri,” 2023. Rose quartz, quartz, selenite, hydrostone. 45 1/4 x 29 1/8 x 26 3/8 inch (Photo: Claire Dorn. Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin.)

Sculpture by Daniel Arsham

“Veiled Crouching Venus B-LT,” 2023. Fiberglass, Paint, Resin, Urethane. 42 x 60 x 30 inch. (Photo: Guillaume Ziccarelli. Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin.)

Painting by Daniel Arsham

“Fractured Idols I,” 2023. Acrylic on canvas. Framed: 91 1/2 x 105 1/2 inch. (Photo: Claire Dorn. Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin.)

20 Years by Daniel Arsham at Perrotin

View of the exhibition 20 Years by Daniel Arsham at Perrotin Paris, 2023. (Photo: Claire Dorn, courtesy of the artist and Perrotin)

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
