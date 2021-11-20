Home / Architecture / Hotels

Luxurious Hotel Built on Top of Boulders Will Transport You Back to the 20th Century

By Sara Barnes on November 20, 2021
View from Zannier Hotels

In the heart of the Namibian desert lies the Zannier Sonop Hotel, a place that promises to transport you back to the 20th century while maintaining the luxuries enjoyed today. The accommodation is a high-end 10-tent camp that’s constructed on top of boulders overlooking the desolate landscape below. Meant as a place of solitude, you’ll take in the beauty of the rocky terrain and mountain vistas from a room that’s decorated in the style of English explorers from the 1920s.

Although a tent might remind you of camping, the accommodations at the Sonop are anything but that. Rooms begin at a spacious 42 square meters (452 square feet) and go up to 75 square meters (807 square feet). Each tent has several roll-up canvas openings so you can enjoy the scenery from many views—including from your cozy four-post bed. The decor is lavish and a nod to the last century with an antique desk and objects like vintage-style binoculars and maps to adorn it. But, to keep things comfortable, there is also air conditioning and wifi.

Beyond your room, the grounds have some spectacular common areas. There is an infinity pool and cabanas nestled within the rocks and a dining area that hosts a “gala dinner” at its large communal table that promises to be an “unforgettable gastronomic experience.”

If you’d like to explore what lies beyond the Sonop, the hotel offers a variety of off-site excursions. From hiking to horseback riding to trips on an electric mountain bike, you can take in the sights in an environmentally respectful way as you see meerkats, jackals, and even leopards. You can even take to the skies in a hot-air balloon ride.

Scroll down to see more of the Sonop and visit its website to learn more about booking a tent there.

The Zannier Sonop Hotel is in the heart of the Namibian desert.

The luxurious tent-style accommodations are built on top of boulders.

The grounds include community dining spaces, an infinity pool, and excursions off the property.

Zannier Sonop Hotel: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Zannier Sonop Hotel.

