10 Stellar Gifts for People Who Love Star Wars

By Margherita Cole on December 11, 2020
Star Wars Gifts

Want to surprise a Star Wars fan with a gift that's out of this world? Fortunately, you don't have to break the bank to get a stellar product. From funny mugs to whimsical homeware to collectible books—we've put together a collection of the best Stars Wars gifts for every budget.

If you're shopping for someone who's a fan of Jedi lore, the Lightsaber Chopsticks will let them hold the mythical weapon in their hand as they consume their favorite dishes. Similarly, the Yoda Best Cook Ever cutting board features an engraving of the Jedi master Yoda on a high-quality wooden board that can be used to chop veggies, fruits, and other food. On the other hand, if you want a gift that trends more on the dark side, there's the 3D-printed Darth Vader Pen Holder. Modeled after the cloaked antagonist, he has his arms extended to hold your writing utensil of choice. Likewise, the Death Star Concrete Planter will add a bit of sci-fi flair to any indoor garden.

Stormtrooper Employee of the Month Coffee Mug

Star Wars Coffee Mug

Seven20 | $17.99

 

Lightsaber Chopsticks

 

Star Wars: The Jedi Path and Book of Sith Deluxe Box Set

 

Darth Vader Pen Holder

 

Yoda Best Cook Ever Engraved Cutting Board

 

Star Wars Soap Set of 4

Star Wars Soap Set

LuxuryLuxe | $12.99

 

Boba Fett Unisex Christmas Sweater

Boba Fett Unisex Sweater

Numskull | $32.99

 

Death Star Planter

Death Star Planter

Betonven | $21.82+

 

Welcome to the Dark Side Welcome Mat

Welcome to the Dark Side Welcome Mat

DoormatDecoir | $49.50+

 

LEGO Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers Kit

Star Wars LEGO Kit

LEGO | from $46.99

 

