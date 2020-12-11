10 Stellar Gifts for People Who Love Star Wars

Want to surprise a Star Wars fan with a gift that's out of this world? Fortunately, you don't have to break the bank to get a stellar product. From funny mugs to whimsical homeware to collectible books—we've put together a collection of the best Stars Wars gifts for every budget.

If you're shopping for someone who's a fan of Jedi lore, the Lightsaber Chopsticks will let them hold the mythical weapon in their hand as they consume their favorite dishes. Similarly, the Yoda Best Cook Ever cutting board features an engraving of the Jedi master Yoda on a high-quality wooden board that can be used to chop veggies, fruits, and other food. On the other hand, if you want a gift that trends more on the dark side, there's the 3D-printed Darth Vader Pen Holder. Modeled after the cloaked antagonist, he has his arms extended to hold your writing utensil of choice. Likewise, the Death Star Concrete Planter will add a bit of sci-fi flair to any indoor garden.

Scroll down to browse more Star Wars gifts.

Shopping for a Star Wars fan? Then check out these gifts!

Stormtrooper Employee of the Month Coffee Mug

Lightsaber Chopsticks

Star Wars: The Jedi Path and Book of Sith Deluxe Box Set

Darth Vader Pen Holder

Yoda Best Cook Ever Engraved Cutting Board

Star Wars Soap Set of 4

Boba Fett Unisex Christmas Sweater

Death Star Planter

Welcome to the Dark Side Welcome Mat

LEGO Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers Kit

