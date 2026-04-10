Home / Art

Inside de Young Museum’s New Indigenous American Art Galleries

By Sage Helene on April 10, 2026
Cannupa Hanska Luger (Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara and Lakota, b. 1979)"Special Forces," 2025

Cannupa Hanska Luger (Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara and Lakota, b. 1979), “Special Forces,” 2025

The de Young Museum has unveiled its reimagined Arts of Indigenous America galleries, offering a renewed look at one of the most significant collections of its kind in the United States. Part of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, the institution has collected works from across the Americas since 1895. The updated installation builds on that history while reconsidering how these works are presented.

Museums have long struggled with how to exhibit Indigenous art. Objects have often been framed as historical artifacts, disconnected from the cultures that continue to produce them. The new galleries take a different approach. Rather than attempting to correct the past outright, they shift the framework.

The reinstallation began with collaboration. Curators worked with Indigenous advisors, including scholars and community members to shape how the galleries function. This input informed both interpretation and structure.

The shift is immediately visible. Labels read with greater specificity and context. Objects are not confined to a single historical moment. The galleries emphasize relationships between land, material, and cultural knowledge.

The galleries unfold across four sections, each focused on different regions and ideas. The layout avoids a strict chronological path. Visitors move between geographies and time periods without a prescribed order.

One space centers on Native California and foregrounds connections to place and environment. Another highlights Mesoamerican material, including ceramic and architectural forms. A third presents objects tied to ancient urban centers, emphasizing scale and systems of exchange. A final section brings together works from across North America, encouraging comparison rather than separation.

Historical and contemporary works appear alongside one another throughout the galleries. This presents Indigenous art, not as something preserved or rediscovered, but as an entity that remains active. These connections between past and present emerge over time, broadening visitors’ understandings of continuity.

Art of Indigenous America is less about delivering a definitive narrative and more about changing how viewers approach what they see. It encourages a slower form of looking, where meaning builds over time rather than arriving all at once.

The de Young Museum reimagines its Arts of Indigenous America galleries, offering visitors a fresh perspective on a historic collection.

Installation view of "Arts of Indigenous America," at the de Young Museum, San Francisco, 2025.

Installation view of “Arts of Indigenous America,” at the de Young Museum, San Francisco, 2025

Woodrow Wilson Crumbo (Woody Crumbo) (Citizen Potawatomi, 1912-1989)

Woodrow Wilson Crumbo (Woody Crumbo) (Citizen Potawatomi, 1912-1989) “Spirit of Spring,” ca. 1950

Nearly 2,000 objects from across North, Central, and South America are organized in a dynamic, multi-regional layout that highlights connections across time and space.

Dorothy Grant (Kaigani Haida, b. 1955) (Maker)Robert Davidson (Haida, b. 1946) (Designer) Robe, 1992 Cashmere wool; fulled, appliqué, reverse appliqué, applied mother-of-pearl buttons, and glass beads, 56 1/2 x 58 13/16 x 5/16 in. (143.51 x 149.4 x 0.8 cm) Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Gift of Melinda Balaam and Emi Stanley, 1992.

Dorothy Grant (Kaigani Haida, b. 1955) (Maker), Robert Davidson (Haida, b. 1946) (Designer) “Robe”, 1992

Zuni potterJar, ca. 1900-10 Earthenware, 12 x 14 3/8 x 14 3/8 in. (30.5 x 36.5 x 36.5 cm) Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Gift of the Thomas W. Weisel Family to the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, 2013

Zuni potter, “Jar”, ca. 1900-10

Installation view of "Arts of Indigenous America," at the de Young Museum, San Francisco, 2025.

Installation view of ”Arts of Indigenous America,” at the de Young Museum, San Francisco, 2025 (Photo: Gary Sexton)

Indigenous scholars and community members collaborated closely with curators to ensure the exhibition reflects authentic cultural knowledge and context.

ick Bartow (Wiyot, 1946–2016)"The Magical Mind in Rural America," 2015 Acrylic and graphite on unstretched canvas, 73 1/2 x 219 1/2 in. (186.69 x 557.531 cm) Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Museum purchase, Phyllis C. Wattis Fund for Major Accessions, 2024

ick Bartow (Wiyot, 1946–2016), “The Magical Mind in Rural America,” 2015

Brian D. Tripp (Karuk, 1945 - 2022)"Someday You Might Have to Fight for What You Believe In," 1999 Acrylic on canvas, Overall: 69 x 45 in. (175.26 x 114.3 cm) Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Museum purchase, Phyllis C. Wattis Funds for Major Accessions, 2025

Brian D. Tripp (Karuk, 1945 – 2022), “Someday You Might Have to Fight for What You Believe In,” 1999

Historical and contemporary works appear side by side, emphasizing continuity, adaptation, and the living nature of Indigenous artistic traditions.

Outside of de Young Museum

de Young Museum. (Photo: by Gary Sexton)

de Young Museum: Website | Instagram 

All images via de Young Museum.

Related Articles:

Indigenous Artist’s “History Paintings” Capture Perspectives of Marginalized People Instead of Colonizers

Indigenous Artisans Create Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Embroidered Outfits

Indigenous Elders Decode Ancient Rock Art Filled With Shamans Spiritually Transforming Into Animals

5 Breakthrough Artists Who Are Making Contemporary Native American and Indigenous Public Art

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA Photography and Related Media from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Immersive teamLab Museum and Wetlands Expansion Coming To Gardens by the Bay in Singapore
Mixed-Media Artist Revisits Simple Joys of Childhood Using Foam Clay, Sand, and More
This Exhibition Proves That Blackness Is as Vast and Limitless as the Universe Itself
Thieves Steal Cézanne, Matisse, and Renoir Paintings in 3-Minute Museum Heist
New Exhibition at Mexico City’s Jumex Museum Draws Parallels Between Soccer and Art
First Venue Solely Dedicated to Pioneering Artist Ruth Asawa Will Open This Spring

More on My Modern Met

LA’s Longest-Running Contemporary Art Gallery Celebrates 60 Years of Excellent Printmaking [Interview]
30 Years of KAWS Highlights the “Family” of Work Created by the Iconic Street Artist
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s Groundbreaking Art Collection to Land on the West Coast
Georgia O’Keeffe Museum Unveils Digital Archive of the Artist’s Entire Body of Work
Dreamlike Three-Dimensional Collage Tells the Story of De Beers and Its Diamonds
JR’s Large-Scale Installations Are on Display at This Immersive Solo Exhibition in LA

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.