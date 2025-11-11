New Study Says Listening to Music Could Lower Dementia Risk by Over 30%

How often do you listen to music? After reading this article, you might want to start listening to your favorite songs on repeat. A new study published by the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry suggests that people who listen to music or play an instrument can reduce their risk of developing dementia by over a third.

The new study by School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Melbourne, Australia, looked at more than 10,800 Australia-based adults aged over 70. They aimed to discover whether being involved in music—either by listening to it, playing an instrument, or both—could help protect against dementia and memory problems, and support better brain health in older adults. The researchers tracked participants over several years, using a type of analysis called a Cox proportional hazards model to measure cognitive changes over time. Starting from the third year of the study, they compared dementia rates among people with different levels of musical involvement.

They also used another method, called a linear mixed model, to see how music activities were linked to overall thinking and memory wellbeing throughout the study. Importantly, the researchers took into account other factors that could influence results—such as age, gender, and education level—to make sure the findings focused specifically on the effects of musical engagement.

The results showed that people who “always” listened to music had a 39% lower risk of developing dementia compared to those who rarely or never listened. The researchers also found that frequent music listening was linked to a 17% lower risk of developing Cognitive Impairment No Dementia (CIND), a condition where a person experiences noticeable problems with memory, thinking, or decision-making that go beyond normal aging but don’t yet meet the criteria for dementia.

If you make your own music, you’re also in luck. The study suggests that playing an instrument often was associated with a 35% decreased dementia risk. And participants who both listened to and played music had a 33% decreased dementia risk and a 22% decreased CIND risk. Interestingly, the positive effects were more noticeable in those with higher levels of education, particularly people who had studied for more than 16 years.

“Evidence suggests that brain aging is not just based on age and genetics, but can be influenced by one’s own environmental and lifestyle choices,” the researchers report. “This highlights the potential for lifestyle-based interventions to promote cognitive health. As a result, music engagement has emerged as a promising intervention for maintaining cognitive wellbeing.”

Although there’s still no cure for dementia, studies like this have greatly improved our understanding of how to prevent or delay the onset of the disease. Another recent report suggests that having a sense of purpose can also help our brains stay resilient.

Related Articles :

Study Finds That Dementia Rates Are Declining

Having a Purpose in Life Can Reduce the Risk of Dementia, New Research Finds

Teen Invents Gadget To Help Dementia Patients Like His Grandmother

Woman With Early-Onset Dementia Embroiders What Her Brain Looks Like to Her