Denmark Lifts All COVID-19 Restrictions Due to Amazingly High Vaccination Rates

By Madeleine Muzdakis on September 17, 2021
A sign in Aalborg, Denmark advertises social distancing measures.

A sign in Aalborg, Denmark advertises social distancing measures. Denmark recently lifted such restrictions. (Photo: ALEXANDER2323/DepositPhotos)

The country of Denmark has reached a joyous milestone. After 548 days living with government-imposed restrictions designed to lessen the spread of COVID-19, the last of these rules has at last been lifted. This return to normal was made possible by the country's amazingly high vaccination rate among citizens over the age of 12. Because of their collective good-citizenship, Danes can now enjoy their restaurants, night clubs, and other events much like they did before the global pandemic.

In Denmark, over 80% of residents over the age of 12 have had both their vaccine shots. For comparison, the United States has only fully vaccinated 54% of the same age group, according to The New York Times tracking at time of press. Due to their very high vaccination rate, the Danish government is betting on herd immunity. As of August 14, 2021, a face mask was no longer necessary on public transport. On September 1, nightclubs reopened and vaccine passes were no longer required at many venues. As of September 10, the last restriction—a digital vaccine pass to go to a nightclub—fell by the wayside.

Soeren Riis Paludan, a professor of virology, told The Associated Press, “I wouldn't say it is too early. We have opened the door but we have also said that we can close it if needed.” The government has declared control over the pandemic and downgraded the consideration of COVID-19 as “a socially critical disease.” However, officials have been very clear about their comfort with reinstating restrictions should the situation change. There are still requirements for airports and travelers entering the country; the country has not forgotten that many other places in the world are far from herd immunity.

For Danes, life will be almost back to normal. At present, the U.S. has the lowest vaccination rate of our wealthy, democratic peer nations. To help get the United States back to normal, you can make an appointment or find a walk-in site to get your vaccine today. Vaccines.gov can help you find a location near you.

Denmark lifted their last COVID-19 restrictions due to their incredibly high vaccination rate.

Denmark Ends Covid Restrictions

A cafe in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo: LSPENCER/DepositPhotos)

h/t: [NPR]

Madeleine Muzdakis
