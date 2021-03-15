Home / Entertainment / Music

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Gives Impromptu Performance at COVID-19 Vaccine Center

By Emma Taggart on March 15, 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yo-Yo Ma (@yoyoma)

As vaccines against COVID-19 continue to roll out all over the world, there’s finally a sense of hope after a a long and difficult year. World-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma just received his second dose, and he decided to celebrate the occasion by giving a surprise performance in a vaccine waiting room in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

The part-time Berkshires resident wanted to “give something back” to his local community after he’d completed his vaccination course. He found a seat in the clinic observation area—masked and socially distanced away from the other patients—and sat down with his cello. He performed Ave Maria and the prelude to Bach’s Cello Suite No 1 to the small number of people waiting to receive their vaccine.

The intimate concert lasted 15 minutes, and marked exactly one year since the musician began his #SongsOfComfort series. On March 13, 2020, Ma took to Twitter to share his music, in the hopes that it would help people feel at ease during times of uncertainty. “In these days of anxiety,” he wrote, “I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort. The first of my #SongsOfComfort: Dvorák – ‘Going Home.’ Stay Safe.” Since then, Ma has shared many home recordings, and he even played a series of pop-up concerts for essential workers, along with classical pianist Emanuel Ax.

Ma's latest surprise performance showcases his commitment to spreading optimism through his music. Berkshire Community College captured the moment and shared the videos online with the caption, “Today at the #MyBCC vaccine clinic, folks waiting in the observation area were graced by the musical talents of amazing cellist Yo-Yo Ma!”

Check out videos of the performance below.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma played a surprise concert at a vaccine clinic in Pittsfield, Massachusetts after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Yo-Yo Ma: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Open Culture]

All images via Berkshire Community College / Yo-Yo Ma.

Related Articles:

Ballerina Misty Copeland Mesmerizes on “Late Show” Performance with Cellist Yo-Yo Ma

Concert Pianist Plays Classical Music For Rescue Elephant in Thailand

8 Facts About the Classical Music Composer Ludwig van Beethoven

25+ Creative Gifts for Music Lovers and Musicians

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Malawian Musician Plays a Homemade Bass Guitar With a Glass Bottle and Stick
Inventor of the Audio Cassette Tape Lou Ottens Dies at Age 94
8 Facts About the Classical Music Composer Ludwig van Beethoven
Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Super Bowl Halftime Show During a Rainstorm Is Still One of the Greatest
Listen to the Man Who Holds the World Record for Lowest Vocal Note
Zebra Finches Become a “Flock of Songwriters” in a Room Full of Electric Guitars

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Giant Wooden Xylophone in Japanese Forest Plays the Notes of Bach’s Cantata 147
1970s Italian Singer’s English-Sounding Gibberish Song Is Becoming a Hit… Again!
Watch Dua Lipa Perform an NPR ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ From Home
12 Facts You Might Not Know About the Legendary Band Fleetwood Mac
Neuroscientist Makes Playlist of the Happiest Songs According to Science
25+ Creative Gifts for Music Lovers and Musicians

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.