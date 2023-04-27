Home / Funny

Creative Cosplayer Will Make You Laugh With “Low Cost” Costumes of Pop Culture Characters

By Sara Barnes on April 27, 2023
Low Cost Cosplay Funny Cosplay

Most fun things might feel out of reach when you're strapped for cash, and cosplay is one of them. Creating an elaborate costume can be expensive—and not to mention time-consuming. But not for Anucha Saengchart, aka Lonelyman. For years, the ingenious creative has assembled low-cost cosplay that requires very little in fancy materials. With some everyday household items, body paint, and clever camera angles, he recreates characters from popular culture with a surprising amount of faithfulness.

Saengchart shares his cosplay transformations in a four-panel format. This allows us to fully appreciate how low-budget and inventive they are. A perfect distillation of his artistry and philosophy is in a tiny cosplay featuring Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) as the superhero named Black Adam.

The character is from a DC comic and appeared in a 2022 film of the same name. To recreate the bald-headed Johnson, Saengchart didn’t bother shaving his black hair. Instead, he found a dark gray sock with a hole in it and pulled it over one of his toes. He then distressed the sock even more and painted a portrait of Black Adam onto his toe, taking care to emulate the gold patch that’s found on the character's suit. The final form showcases a close-up view of his toe and the tattered sock that mimics Johnson and his outfit in the film.

Another benefit to Saengchart’s low-cost cosplay is that these projects don’t take as long as some more elaborate costumes, which allows him to keep us continually entertained. Scroll down for some of his hilarious recreations and then follow his popular Instagram account for more.

The ingenious creative Anucha Saengchart, aka Lonelyman, assembles low-cost cosplay that requires very little in fancy materials.

Low Cost Cosplay Funny CosplayLow Cost Cosplay Funny CosplayLow Cost Cosplay Funny Cosplay

With some everyday household items, body paint, and clever camera angles, he recreates characters from popular culture with a surprising amount of faithfulness.

Low Cost Cosplay Funny CosplayLow Cost Cosplay Funny CosplayLow Cost Cosplay Funny Cosplay

The budget-friendly cosplay is as funny as it is ingenious.

Low Cost Cosplay Funny CosplayLow Cost Cosplay Funny CosplayLow Cost Cosplay Funny Cosplay

Saengchart is a prolific creator who keeps us continually entertained.

Low Cost Cosplay Funny CosplayLow Cost Cosplay Funny CosplayLow Cost Cosplay Funny Cosplay

We can't wait to see what he does next.

Low Cost Cosplay Funny CosplayLow Cost Cosplay: Facebook | Instagram

All images via Low Cost Cosplay.

Related Articles:

Retired Married Couple Now Spend Their Days Together in Elaborate Cosplay Outfits

Black Cosplayer Breaks Boundaries with Diverse Array of Creative Costumes

Spooky Cosplay Perfectly Captures the Nightmare-Making Moment From ‘The Ring’

Cosplayer Dresses as Wednesday Addams and Perfectly Recreates Her Iconic Dance

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Costco Misinterprets Man’s Instructions for Birthday Cake and Results Are Hilarious
Grandpa Films “Peppa Pig on Vacation” for Granddaughter Who Snuck Toys Into His Luggage
People Can’t Get Enough of Andrew Garfield’s Smile at the Oscars
Brazilian Driving School Advertises Itself With a Brilliant Spot Inspired by ‘Grand Theft Auto’
Dad Shares the Hilariously Ingenious Way He Gets His Kids to Smile for a Picture
National Park Service Tells Public To “Never Push a Slower Friend” in a Bear Attack

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Husband Gifts Wife a Chalk Drawing of Eggs in a Tiffany’s Box Because They’re “More Precious Than Diamonds”
Funny Duck Night Light Looks Like It’s Having an Existential Crisis
Curious Bear Takes 400 “Selfies” Using Wildlife Trail Camera
Man Drills a Hole in the Wall and Uncovers a Surprising Stash Pouring Out
Watch Pedro Pascal Hilariously Break Character on SNL
SNL Creates Funny Trailer for a Gritty ‘Super Mario’ Movie and People Want It To Be Real

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.