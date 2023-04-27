Creative Cosplayer Will Make You Laugh With “Low Cost” Costumes of Pop Culture Characters

Most fun things might feel out of reach when you're strapped for cash, and cosplay is one of them. Creating an elaborate costume can be expensive—and not to mention time-consuming. But not for Anucha Saengchart, aka Lonelyman. For years, the ingenious creative has assembled low-cost cosplay that requires very little in fancy materials. With some everyday household items, body paint, and clever camera angles, he recreates characters from popular culture with a surprising amount of faithfulness.

Saengchart shares his cosplay transformations in a four-panel format. This allows us to fully appreciate how low-budget and inventive they are. A perfect distillation of his artistry and philosophy is in a tiny cosplay featuring Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) as the superhero named Black Adam.

The character is from a DC comic and appeared in a 2022 film of the same name. To recreate the bald-headed Johnson, Saengchart didn’t bother shaving his black hair. Instead, he found a dark gray sock with a hole in it and pulled it over one of his toes. He then distressed the sock even more and painted a portrait of Black Adam onto his toe, taking care to emulate the gold patch that’s found on the character's suit. The final form showcases a close-up view of his toe and the tattered sock that mimics Johnson and his outfit in the film.

Another benefit to Saengchart’s low-cost cosplay is that these projects don’t take as long as some more elaborate costumes, which allows him to keep us continually entertained. Scroll down for some of his hilarious recreations and then follow his popular Instagram account for more.

The ingenious creative Anucha Saengchart, aka Lonelyman, assembles low-cost cosplay that requires very little in fancy materials.

With some everyday household items, body paint, and clever camera angles, he recreates characters from popular culture with a surprising amount of faithfulness.

The budget-friendly cosplay is as funny as it is ingenious.

Saengchart is a prolific creator who keeps us continually entertained.

We can't wait to see what he does next.

Low Cost Cosplay: Facebook | Instagram

All images via Low Cost Cosplay.

