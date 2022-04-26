Home / Classes / Academy

Recreate Nature’s Exquisite Dappled Light When You Enroll in This Online Painting Class

By Sara Barnes on April 26, 2022
Megan Elizabeth Teaching Acrylic Painting Class Online

Nature is a never-ending trove of inspiration. Artist Megan Elizabeth is inspired by the dappled light that’s filtered through the leaves of trees. She has created numerous acrylic paintings that revolve around this exquisite sight, and now she’s showing how you can recreate it, too. Her class Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics on My Modern Met Academy is a fun paint-along session that anyone can try. When you’re done, you’ll have your own dappled-light masterpiece to hang on your wall.

Geared towards beginners but appropriate for more advanced painters, Megan Elizabeth’s dappled light course will start with an introduction to acrylics as well as color mixing. You’ll then work on techniques that include building texture, a focal point, and ways to give your painting depth.

Having the right mental state when you're starting to paint is also important. It's something that Megan Elizabeth hopes to instill in her students as well. “I created this course to help aspiring abstract painters become more confident in their skills,” she says. “By the end of this course, my students will feel like they have tried a new technique with their acrylic paints and also learned to keep trying and looking around for daily sources of artistic inspiration. They will also learn that experimentation is vital to the creative process so enjoying the act of painting is just as important as the outcome!”

Enroll in Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics on My Modern Met Academy today. When you're done, check out our other courses that are sure to spark your creativity.

Learn how to paint the exquisite light you see in the trees when you enroll in Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics on My Modern Met Academy.

Megan Elizabeth Teaching Acrylic Painting Class Online

Instructor Megan Elizabeth has geared this class towards beginner painters. She'll go over the acrylic basics you need to know…

Megan Elizabeth Teaching Acrylic Painting Class Online

…as well as color mixing.

Megan Elizabeth Teaching Acrylic Painting Class OnlineMegan Elizabeth Teaching Acrylic Painting Class Online

You'll then delve into dappled light techniques, which include building texture, a focal point, and ways to give your painting depth.

Megan Elizabeth Teaching Acrylic Painting Class OnlineAcrylic Painting by Megan ElizabethAcrylic Painting by Megan Elizabeth

When you complete the course, you'll have a dappled light masterpiece to hang on your wall.

Acrylic Painting by Megan ElizabethAcrylic Painting by Megan ElizabethAcrylic Painting by Megan Elizabeth

Get a peek into the class in the video below:

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles:

Gain Inky Inspiration When You Enroll in This Animal Portrait in Colored Inks Course

Learn To Take Professional Photos of Your Pup in This Introductory Pet Photography Class

Learn How to Sketch Structures in This Comprehensive Class on Architectural Illustration

Start Sketching Anyone When You Enroll in This Online Portrait Drawing Class

Learn How to Enhance Your Embroidery With Printed Fabrics in This Online Craft Class

Learn To Let Your Paint Brush Flow in This Freeing Abstract Floral Art Class

Learn to Letter When You Enroll in This Beginner Hand Lettering Online Course

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Learn to Letter When You Enroll in This Beginner Hand Lettering Online Course
Learn To Let Your Paint Brush Flow in This Freeing Abstract Floral Art Class
Learn How to Enhance Your Embroidery With Printed Fabrics in This Online Craft Class
Gain Inky Inspiration When You Enroll in This Animal Portrait in Colored Inks Course
Start Sketching Anyone When You Enroll in This Online Portrait Drawing Class
Learn How To Crochet a Fashionably Fringy Bag in This Beginner Class on the Craft

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Learn To Take Professional Photos of Your Pup in This Introductory Pet Photography Class
Learn How to Sketch Structures in This Comprehensive Class on Architectural Illustration
Unleash Your Creativity When You Enroll in My Modern Met Academy

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.