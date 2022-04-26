Recreate Nature’s Exquisite Dappled Light When You Enroll in This Online Painting Class

Nature is a never-ending trove of inspiration. Artist Megan Elizabeth is inspired by the dappled light that’s filtered through the leaves of trees. She has created numerous acrylic paintings that revolve around this exquisite sight, and now she’s showing how you can recreate it, too. Her class Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics on My Modern Met Academy is a fun paint-along session that anyone can try. When you’re done, you’ll have your own dappled-light masterpiece to hang on your wall.

Geared towards beginners but appropriate for more advanced painters, Megan Elizabeth’s dappled light course will start with an introduction to acrylics as well as color mixing. You’ll then work on techniques that include building texture, a focal point, and ways to give your painting depth.

Having the right mental state when you're starting to paint is also important. It's something that Megan Elizabeth hopes to instill in her students as well. “I created this course to help aspiring abstract painters become more confident in their skills,” she says. “By the end of this course, my students will feel like they have tried a new technique with their acrylic paints and also learned to keep trying and looking around for daily sources of artistic inspiration. They will also learn that experimentation is vital to the creative process so enjoying the act of painting is just as important as the outcome!”

Enroll in Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics on My Modern Met Academy today. When you're done, check out our other courses that are sure to spark your creativity.

Learn how to paint the exquisite light you see in the trees when you enroll in Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics on My Modern Met Academy.

Instructor Megan Elizabeth has geared this class towards beginner painters. She'll go over the acrylic basics you need to know…

…as well as color mixing.

You'll then delve into dappled light techniques, which include building texture, a focal point, and ways to give your painting depth.

When you complete the course, you'll have a dappled light masterpiece to hang on your wall.

Get a peek into the class in the video below:

