Create Your Own Jewel-Toned Geometric Landscape In This Online Painting Class

By Jessica Stewart on July 8, 2022
Polygon Acrylic Landscapes by Elyse Dodge

Artist Elyse Dodge is known for her jewel-toned landscape paintings. She can take any mountainous landscape and transform it into a contemporary work of art using polygons. Her ability to break down the natural environment into geometric shapes is incredible, and now, she's ready to share all of her secrets with you in her new online painting class. In Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons, available on My Modern Met Academy, you'll follow her step by step through the process of creating your own canvas.

This intermediate painting class is now available for pre-sale before it launches on July 22, 2022. When you purchase the class during the pre-sale, you can save 10% by entering the code polygon10 at checkout. Then, once the class is released, you'll find it on your student dashboard and you can learn at your own pace.

In the class, Dodge takes us through the entire creation process, starting with how to select the perfect landscape inspiration and choosing a color palette. Before putting anything down on canvas, you'll work together on the computer to break your inspiration photo into the polygons that are the hallmark of Dodge's style. While she'll be using Adobe Illustrator, you can use any similar program or even take advantage of Adobe's free trial if you don't already have the software.

Dodge will then share her tips on the best acrylic paints and brushes to make your painting a success. From there, you'll see how you can transfer your image to the canvas and then watch as Dodge builds up the colors and forms using acrylics. In the end, you'll come away with your own mountain polygon painting.

“I created this course for anyone who wants to be an artist but is struggling to find their style or a medium to express themselves,” Dodge shares. “I believe that everyone is born with an inner creative but that the only difference between you and me is knowing how to use the tools.”

Ready to give it a try? Pre-order Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons on My Modern Met Academy today and get 10% off your purchase prior to July 22 by using the code polygon10 at checkout.

Learn how to transform any landscape into a contemporary geometric painting when you enroll in the class Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons on My Modern Met Academy.

Contemporary Acrylic Landscape Painting by Elyse Dodge

Buy the class during our pre-sale period and save 10% with the code polygon10 at checkout.

Elyse Dodge Painting a Geometric Acrylic Landscape

First, you'll learn how to select the perfect landscape image and create a mood board to guide your creativity.

Learning to Select a Color Palette

Then, Elyse will guide you through the process of breaking your image into geometric shapes using Adobe Illustrator.

Creating a Polygon Landscape Painting Creating a Polygon Landscape Painting

You'll then follow Elyse through the painting process, using acrylics to transfer your mockup to canvas.

Elyse Dodge Painting a Geometric Acrylic Landscape

In the end, you'll come away with your own contemporary landscape painting.

Contemporary Acrylic Landscape Painting by Elyse Dodge

Get a peek into the course below. Remember, you can purchase this class for presale (before July 22, 2022) and save 10% with the code polygon10.

