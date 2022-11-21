Angular and geodesic are unlikely words to describe pastries, but not if you’re Dinara Kasko. The Ukrainian pastry designer creates cakes that incorporate perfect undulating waves, uniform baubles, and mesmerizing gradients. The results are awe-inspiring and push the boundaries of what we think of as a dessert; they redefine the idea of food art.

Kasko incorporates algorithmic tools and complex diagramming techniques to inform her work while also finding inspiration in the art of origami. The past nine months, however, have made it difficult to experiment with new desserts. She was based in Kharkiv, Ukraine, prior to the Russian invasion in February. After working as a volunteer and fundraiser for a few months, she has now settled in Liverpool, England, and started working again.

Kasko is empowering people to make their own desserts in her style. She sells a variety of silicone pastry baking molds so that you can replicate her Mini Dunes, stained-glass-inspired stars, angular hearts, and much more. Couple that with her large selection of pre-recorded online classes and you'll soon be making your own incredible food art.

Dinara Kasko: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dinara Kasko.

