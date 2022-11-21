Home / Food Art

Ukrainian Pastry Chef Creates Amazing Geometric Cakes and Shows You How To Make Them for Yourself

By Sara Barnes on November 21, 2022
Geometric Cakes by Diana Kasko

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Angular and geodesic are unlikely words to describe pastries, but not if you’re Dinara Kasko. The Ukrainian pastry designer creates cakes that incorporate perfect undulating waves, uniform baubles, and mesmerizing gradients. The results are awe-inspiring and push the boundaries of what we think of as a dessert; they redefine the idea of food art.

Kasko incorporates algorithmic tools and complex diagramming techniques to inform her work while also finding inspiration in the art of origami. The past nine months, however, have made it difficult to experiment with new desserts. She was based in Kharkiv, Ukraine, prior to the Russian invasion in February. After working as a volunteer and fundraiser for a few months, she has now settled in Liverpool, England, and started working again.

Kasko is empowering people to make their own desserts in her style. She sells a variety of silicone pastry baking molds so that you can replicate her Mini Dunes, stained-glass-inspired stars, angular hearts, and much more. Couple that with her large selection of pre-recorded online classes and you'll soon be making your own incredible food art.

Angular and geodesic are unlikely words to describe pastries, but not if you’re Dinara Kasko.

Geometric Cakes by Diana KaskoGeometric Cakes by Diana KaskoGeometric Cakes by Diana Kasko

The Ukrainian pastry designer creates cakes that incorporate perfect undulating waves, uniform baubles, and mesmerizing gradients.

Geometric Cakes by Diana KaskoGeometric Cakes by Diana KaskoGeometric Cakes by Diana KaskoGeometric Cakes by Diana Kasko

The results are awe-inspiring and push the boundaries of what we think of as a dessert.

Geometric Cakes by Diana KaskoGeometric Cakes by Diana KaskoGeometric Cakes by Diana KaskoGeometric Cakes by Diana Kasko

Kasko incorporates algorithmic tools and finds inspiration in the art of origami.

Geometric Cakes by Diana KaskoGeometric Cakes by Diana KaskoGeometric Cakes by Diana KaskoGeometric Cakes by Diana Kasko

Dinara Kasko: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dinara Kasko. 

Related Articles:

Japanese Food Artist Makes Crystal Clear Desserts With Delicious Treats You Can See Inside

Food Artist Hand-Carves Incredibly Intricate Patterns Into Fruit and Vegetables

Dazzling Malaysian Layer Cakes Reveal Complex Geometric Patterns in Every Slice

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Charcuterie Board Artist Shares Tips on the Most Successful Spreads Anyone Can Do
High Schooler Transforms a Melon Into a Real-life “Devil Fruit” From a Popular Anime
Bakery Sculpts 6-Foot “Pan Solo” Bread Sculpture Inspired by Han Solo in ‘Star Wars’
31+ Halloween Pumpkin Carving Ideas to Creatively Celebrate the Spookiest Time of Year
This Restaurant Video Projects a Tiny Chef on Your Table as Your Food Is Prepared and Served
Embroidered “Cakes” Look Just as Moist and Sweet as the Real Thing

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Adorable Rice Balls Reimagine Japan’s Cutest Bird as Anime-Style Delinquents
Velveeta Debuts Mac and Cheese-Inspired Martini Called the “Veltini”
Baker Turns Gingerbread Into Sculptures of Iconic Movie Characters
Japanese Food Artist Makes Crystal Clear Desserts With Delicious Treats You Can See Inside
Museum Challenges Visitors To Transform Their Favorite Artworks Into Cakes
Japanese Baker Recreates the South Pole as Adorable Rice Cakes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]