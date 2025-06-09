Baker Creates Edible Flower Bouquets Made Entirely of Hand-Piped Buttercream Cupcakes

Receiving a bouquet of flowers is always nice, but what if that bouquet was made entirely of edible treats? Sydney-based baker Macey Nemer, the creative mind behind The Baked Bouquet, designs stunning cupcake bouquets for birthdays, weddings, and other special occasions. The mouthwatering arrangements are so beautiful, they almost look too good to eat.

Nemer has always had a passion for both food and art, and she dreamed of creating something that brought the two together. Even without any formal baking training, she decided to follow her passion and start a cupcake business, all while raising three kids under the age of three. “I was determined to make it work,” she reveals. “I spent countless hours researching and experimenting with different cupcake recipes, frosting techniques, and decorating styles.”

Once the idea was born, Nemer started honing her skills during the pandemic. “With the pandemic forcing us all to stay home, I found myself with more free time and the opportunity to pursue my passion for baking,” she recalls. “I purchased a few piping tips to try my hand at cupcake decorating and fell in love with the process. I found it extremely therapeutic in such a stressful and chaotic time. From there, I continued to practice and experiment until I came up with the standing cupcake bouquets you see today.”

After countless hours of practice and experimentation, Nemer perfected her floral cupcakes and began crafting her unique standing cupcake bouquets. Her business quickly took off, leading to some challenging but rewarding projects.

One highlight was creating a special bouquet for the Downton Abbey movie premiere in Sydney. Another memorable moment was designing a giant cupcake bouquet with over 150 cupcakes for an engagement celebration.

“The giant cupcake bouquet looked absolutely stunning and it was incredibly rewarding to see the happy couple's reaction when they saw it,” Nemer says. “And to top it off, the bouquet ended up getting over 8 million views on Instagram, which was a surreal and exciting experience.”

Nemer hopes that she will inspire other mothers to pursue their creative goals. “As a mother, it can be easy to put our own dreams on hold for the sake of our children,” she says. “However, it's important to remember that we are capable of achieving anything we set our minds to. Yes, it may be hard, but with determination and perseverance, we can make our dreams a reality.” The self-taught baker plans to eventually share her skills and passion with aspiring bakers through online classes and in-person workshops.

“I'm excited about the future of Baked Bouquet and all the possibilities that lie ahead,” she admits. “With hard work and dedication, I know I can take my business to new heights and continue to make people smile with my delicious and creative baked goods.”

Check out some of Nemer’s remarkable, edible bouquets below and find more of her creations by following The Baked Bouquet on Instagram.

Macey Nemer of The Baked Bouquet, designs stunning cupcake bouquets for birthdays, weddings, and other special occasions.

The illusory arrangements are so beautiful, they almost look too good to eat.

Even without any formal baking training, Nemer decided to follow her passion and start a cupcake business, all while raising three kids under the age of three.

Her hard work paid off, and her business is now flourishing.

Watch how Nemer carefully pipes each petal and leaf using colored frosting.

