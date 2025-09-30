Italy’s ‘Tiramisù World Cup’ Summons the Best Amateur Bakers To Find the Greatest Tiramisu on Earth

Tiramisu is one of the most beloved desserts around the world. After all, its appeal begins with the name—“tiramisu” literally means “pick me up” in Italian. Understandably, many restaurants and coffee shops around the world have made it part of their menus, and in turn, plenty of people have learned to make it themselves. With the mission to find the very best tiramisu out there, a unique contest known as the Tiramisù World Cup takes place in Italy every year.

This one-of-a-kind tournament is targeted to amateur cooks from around the world. As such, it bars any food professionals, and there are very clear guidelines as to who counts as one. That means, if you’ve worked in a professional kitchen of any capacity or in a pastry shop of any kind for at least six months or run a home-cooked food business, you’re out. This contest is devoted to amateur bakers who have perfected this delicacy in their kitchens at home.

The contest takes place in the Piazza Borsa, the Stock Exchange Square of the city of Treviso, thought to be the birthplace of tiramisu. People from all over the world can sign up, but travel expenses are up to each competitor. Judges evaluate the technical execution, aesthetic presentation, taste intensity, plate balance, flavor, and harmony, awarding points to each element.

The contest has two divisions: Original recipe and Creative recipe. In the former, the contest organizers provide all six ingredients from the same purveyors and mandates competitors use all of them: ladyfingers, mascarpone, eggs (the yolk is mandatory but the egg white is optional), coffee, cocoa, and granulated white sugar. This means the flavor of each element is not what makes them more appealing, but rather the technique and quantities used.

For the Creative recipe competition, participants can add a maximum of three ingredients, but they must come in a sealed package or, if fresh, they have to be submitted to the Fresh Ingredient Box within 30 minutes of being purchased. Decorations are welcome, but they must be made from the same ingredients submitted.

This year, the Tiramisù World Cup takes place October 10-12, with the semifinal and final both taking place on the last day. Competitor slots are now sold out; but if you’re interested, you still have a chance to join the fun. The Tiramisù World Cup offers an Overmisù ticket, which is like being placed on a waitlist. If a competitor doesn’t show up, you may be able to take their place. For those who just want to catch a glimpse of these bakers at work, admission to the contest is free until capacity is reached.

To learn more and stay up to date with this tasty tournament, follow Tiramisù World Cup on Instagram.

A very unique contest known as the Tiramisù World Cup takes place in Italy every year.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Tiramisù World Cup (@tiramisuworldcup)

Amateur bakers are invited to enter the contest, which seeks to find the best tiramisu in the world made by non-professionals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiramisù World Cup (@tiramisuworldcup)

Tiramisù World Cup: Website | Instagram

Related Articles :

Japanese Food Artist Makes Crystal Clear Desserts With Delicious Treats You Can See Inside

Baker Creates Edible Flower Bouquets Made Entirely of Hand-Piped Buttercream Cupcakes

Portraits Created With Cake Piping Technique Blur the Line Between the Digital World and Reality

Portraits Created With Cake Piping Technique Blur the Line Between the Digital World and Reality