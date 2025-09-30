Home / Food Art

Italy’s ‘Tiramisù World Cup’ Summons the Best Amateur Bakers To Find the Greatest Tiramisu on Earth

By Regina Sienra on September 30, 2025
Tiramisu

Photo: alex9500/Depositphotos

Tiramisu is one of the most beloved desserts around the world. After all, its appeal begins with the name—“tiramisu” literally means “pick me up” in Italian. Understandably, many restaurants and coffee shops around the world have made it part of their menus, and in turn, plenty of people have learned to make it themselves. With the mission to find the very best tiramisu out there, a unique contest known as the Tiramisù World Cup takes place in Italy every year.

This one-of-a-kind tournament is targeted to amateur cooks from around the world. As such, it bars any food professionals, and there are very clear guidelines as to who counts as one. That means, if you’ve worked in a professional kitchen of any capacity or in a pastry shop of any kind for at least six months or run a home-cooked food business, you’re out. This contest is devoted to amateur bakers who have perfected this delicacy in their kitchens at home.

The contest takes place in the Piazza Borsa, the Stock Exchange Square of the city of Treviso, thought to be the birthplace of tiramisu. People from all over the world can sign up, but travel expenses are up to each competitor. Judges evaluate the technical execution, aesthetic presentation, taste intensity, plate balance, flavor, and harmony, awarding points to each element.

The contest has two divisions: Original recipe and Creative recipe. In the former, the contest organizers provide all six ingredients from the same purveyors and mandates competitors use all of them: ladyfingers, mascarpone, eggs (the yolk is mandatory but the egg white is optional), coffee, cocoa, and granulated white sugar. This means the flavor of each element is not what makes them more appealing, but rather the technique and quantities used.

For the Creative recipe competition, participants can add a maximum of three ingredients, but they must come in a sealed package or, if fresh, they have to be submitted to the Fresh Ingredient Box within 30 minutes of being purchased. Decorations are welcome, but they must be made from the same ingredients submitted.

This year, the Tiramisù World Cup takes place October 10-12, with the semifinal and final both taking place on the last day. Competitor slots are now sold out; but if you’re interested, you still have a chance to join the fun. The Tiramisù World Cup offers an Overmisù ticket, which is like being placed on a waitlist. If a competitor doesn’t show up, you may be able to take their place. For those who just want to catch a glimpse of these bakers at work, admission to the contest is free until capacity is reached.

To learn more and stay up to date with this tasty tournament, follow Tiramisù World Cup on Instagram.

A very unique contest known as the Tiramisù World Cup takes place in Italy every year.

Amateur bakers are invited to enter the contest, which seeks to find the best tiramisu in the world made by non-professionals.

Tiramisù World Cup: Website | Instagram

Related Articles:

Japanese Food Artist Makes Crystal Clear Desserts With Delicious Treats You Can See Inside

Baker Creates Edible Flower Bouquets Made Entirely of Hand-Piped Buttercream Cupcakes

Portraits Created With Cake Piping Technique Blur the Line Between the Digital World and Reality

Portraits Created With Cake Piping Technique Blur the Line Between the Digital World and Reality

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Renowned Hyperrealistic Artist Launches Shocking Jet-Black Ice Cream
Food Artist Makes Cute Snacks That Look Just Like Her Dog
Historian Meticulously Decorates Cookie “Artifacts” to Celebrate Love for Research
Baker Creates Edible Flower Bouquets Made Entirely of Hand-Piped Buttercream Cupcakes
Artist Creates Food-Inspired Coffee Tables That Look Real Enough To Eat
Watch Japan’s Fastest Mochi Master Make the Traditional Delicacies at Lightning Speed

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Detailed Chocolate Replica of Notre-Dame Celebrates the Cathedral’s Much-Anticipated Reopening
Baker Creates “Cloud Pudding” That Looks Just Like a Delicious Slice of the Sky
Still-Life Artist Turns Popular Junk Food Into Oil Paintings That Belong in a Museum
Artisanal Baker Reimagines Baroque Era Gowns as Elaborate Cakes
Food Blogger Turns Gaza’s Limited Food Supply Into Creative Dishes To Feed Children’s Bellies and Souls Each Day
Pastry Chef Amaury Guichon Sculpts Giant Chocolate-Covered Strawberry All Made of Chocolate

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.