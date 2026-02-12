Home / Food Art

The ”Tsunami Cake” Baking Trend Surrounds Figurines in Flowing Icing Skirts

By Emma Taggart on February 12, 2026
From buttercream flowers to cat-shaped bread, baking offers plenty of opportunities to get creative. But one trend that’s really caught our eye recently is the “pull me up cake,” also known as a “tsunami cake.” At first, it looks simple, with frosting held in place by a collar. Then, when the collar is lifted, a glossy cascade of icing spills down the sides, transforming the cake into a sweet spectacle.

Bakers around the world have been putting their own spin on the tsunami cake, often placing cute figurines at the centre. When the icing is released, it cascades down to form a flowing dress around the figure. Some designs take it even further, adding edible glitter, sugar flowers, or decorative sprinkles to give these sweet “skirts” an extra layer of drama.

One Germany-based baker known as foodie beats on TikTok calls her “pull me up” creations “doll cakes.” One mesmerizing video compilation shows how she created a series of Disney princess-inspired desserts, each with colorful dresses made from flowy, glittering icing or chocolate ganache.

However, the popular technique isn’t just reserved for princess-themed treats. Another baker, known as Cake House on YouTube, used the tsunami cake technique to create a dramatic, flowing waterfall cascading down a multi-tiered Super Mario–themed cake.

To make your own tsunami cakes at home, the flowing icing is typically created from a mixture of heavy cream, milk, and condensed milk, gently thickened with cornstarch to achieve that smooth, pourable consistency.

Have you heard of the “pull me up cake,” also known as a “tsunami cake?”

When a collar is lifted, a glossy cascade of icing or chocolate spills down the sides, transforming the cake into a sweet spectacle.

The fun technique is often used to create princess-inspired doll cakes where the flowing frosting becomes a dress.

This creative baker used the technique to create an edible waterfall.

