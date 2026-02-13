Home / Food Art

Olympic Rings Pasta Is the Most Popular Dish in the Athletes’ Village

By Emma Taggart on February 13, 2026

 

Around 4,500 meals are prepared each day at the Milan Olympic Village during the Winter Olympics, keeping athletes fueled throughout the competition. But one dish has quickly become the standout favorite: pasta shaped like the Olympic rings. The limited-edition pasta for Milano Cortina 2026 was first revealed in October 2025, and was served up for the first time on Wednesday, February 11, to the international athletes.

Made in the shape of the five interlocking Olympic rings, the Italy-produced pasta was designed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). It was introduced to mark the 100-day countdown to the Games and is strictly limited, so you won’t find it in shops. Instead, a small number of boxes will be given away through upcoming digital competitions and activities hosted by the IOC. The pasta’s packaging features winter sports-themed illustrations by Italian artist Marianna Tomaselli.

A recent Instagram post from the official Olympic Games account shows athletes from France, Great Britain, Italy, Ukraine, and beyond digging into the festive pasta. It appears the pasta was served with a range of sauces too, including marinara, carbonara, and bolognese.

Organizers are reportedly serving more than half a ton of pasta each day, and not just because it’s tasty. Carbohydrates are a key energy source for athletes, helping to build up glycogen stores in the muscles before competition and replenish them afterwards.

To celebrate the launch, the Olympics enlisted Michelin-starred Italian chef Carlo Cracco to develop a special sauce recipe—one you can recreate at home with whatever pasta you have on hand, even if it’s not ring-shaped.

Olympians were recently served up limited-edition pasta for Milano Cortina 2026 in the shape of the iconic Olympic rings.

 

The pasta’s packaging features winter sports-themed illustrations by Italian artist Marianna Tomaselli.

It was introduced to mark the 100-day countdown to the Games and is strictly limited, so you unfortunately won’t find it in shops.

 

