For some dessert lovers, the appearance of the treat is just as important as the taste. Well, food artist Tomei—whose name means clear or transparent in Japanese—specializes in stunning crystal clear confections. She crafts jelly cakes with a translucent appearance, suspending ingredients like strawberries and flowers in the form of the sweet.

From ring-shaped pastries dotted with strawberries to a slice of rose cake, Tomei's desserts always celebrate the beauty of the ingredient. The clarity of the jelly makes the confection twinkle under the light, preserving the appearance of the fruit and cream. One of her most eye-catching pieces of late is almost like a dream come true. It looks like a slice of the sky. The delectable dessert appears to have puffy white clouds (whipped cream) encased in a block of light blue sky (gelatin).

In addition to the jaw-dropping and mouth-watering finished creations, Tomei shares her love of sheer objects with videos of her baking process, which also feature translucent supplies. In these videos, we see Tomei's process from start to finish, during which we see her use almost exclusively clear tools to bring her ideas to life, including mixing bowls, pots and pans, and display platters. The unified aesthetic adds to the unique experience of Tomei's baking.

Japanese artist Tomei—whose name means clear or transparent in Japanese—creates visually satisfying desserts.

This one in particular is a feast for the eyes as it mimics a slice of the sky.

But it isn't the only one that gives you a peek inside.

All of her edible creations are crystal clear.

As a result you can see some of the ingredients encased within, like fresh fruit and whipped cream.

What a special treat!

Watch these videos to see Tomei's baking process:

