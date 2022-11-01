Home / Entertainment / Movies

Disney's First Plus-Sized Protagonist Is a Ballet Dancer in New Short 'Reflect'

By Madyson DeJausserand on November 1, 2022
A new Disney animated short, Reflect, features the studio’s first plus-sized protagonist as she battles self-doubt and body image issues through the art of ballet. The short shows that by looking beyond your reflection and finding your inner strength, you can find true beauty in yourself and achieve anything. Many viewers see themselves in Bianca, while others are using the short’s subject matter to open up broader conversation about representation in media.

The short starts with the main character, Bianca, warming up before her ballet class. As her classmates start to come into the room, Bianca stops. Her expression changes from blissful to embarrassed, and she reluctantly joins the others for their pliés. The teacher scolds Bianca, saying, “Tight tummy, long neck.” Disappointed in herself, Bianca turns to her reflection. As she looks, the mirror fades away into a splintered glass monster. She defeats the reflective colossus with confident choreography and the short ends with her smiling at her reflection.

Reflect is a part of Disney’s Short Circuit Experimental Films series, a program where anyone working at Walt Disney Animation Studios can pitch a short for a chance to have it made. Director Hillary Bradfield describes her short as a review of her own personal “body philosophy,” in an interview on Disney+. She explains, “I feel like I’m a very body positive person in principle, but when it’s on a personal level, it’s a lot harder to be body positive.” When deciding the setting of the microfilm, she says a dance studio was the obvious choice: “It’s a part of the craft to be looking at your posture and checking things in the mirror. So it just seemed like a really good way to put her in that environment where she has to look at herself and she doesn’t want to.”

Bradfield’s message and short animation are resonating with many fans online. One viewer reflects on her own time as a ballet dancer and says, “I remember feeling so out of place when no one was my size.” She highlights, “As a Plus Size Disney lover seeing this short made me cry because I'm finally seeing my body type represented on screen in Disney film.” Another viewer watches a portion of the film on TikTok and admits, “I would give anything to show this to my younger self and say it’ll be ok.” A review on Twitter says, “16 year old me needed this Disney short before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore. I’m glad little ones will have this. 10/10 for Reflect!”

While there are several who are praising the Disney short, many are addressing that it leans too much on themes that reduce plus-sized characters to stories revolving around their weight. One comment on this TikTok review says, “I would like a plus size protagonist who just happens to be plus sized rather than that being the main point of her story.” Another echoes this sentiment, and adds, “[Why’s] it a short tho, we need a proper film with a plus size princess or something.”

“When people watch the short, I hope that they can feel more positively about themselves and how they look and feel okay about the tough parts of the journey,” Bradfield emphasizes. “You know, maybe sometimes you go to the dark place to get to the good place and that just makes the good place that much more beautiful.” It seems the director's sentiments are in the right place and it's good to have body-inclusivity in media, but there is still a long way to go in terms of proper representation.

You can watch the short film Reflect on Disney+ now.

