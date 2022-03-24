Disney World Opens Immersive Star Wars Hotel That Lets You Choose Your Adventure

Ever wish you could explore a Star Wars spaceship, practice wielding a lightsaber, or learn to play Sabacc? Disney World’s new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser gives you the chance to do all of those things, and more, in an adventure where every detail is designed to immerse you in the experience.

Like the iconic Star Wars opening crawl, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser wastes no time establishing the fictional universe. Visitors aboard the shuttle to the Halcyon, a luxury starship on a cruise through space, watch through the window as the blue sky of earth vanishes, replaced by the swirling brightness of a hyperspace jump.

Of course, no one is actually leaving Earth, but the immersive experience makes that easy to forget. Visitors stay in cabins featuring views of stars and passing ships, and will get to know the ship’s captain and crew over the course of the two-day “trip.”

It is an immersive, interactive experience designed to let visitors choose their own adventure. Characters, each with a unique backstory, roam the ship, and visitors’ encounters with them shape their own storylines, for not all is as it seems. The cruise ship-like itinerary, which appears on a “Datapad” (an app for travelers’ personalized tours and activities), includes special invitations to anything from dinner and a show to lightsaber training to droid racing.

The invitations the guest accepts impacts what they’ll be allowed to do next. (Will you join a smuggling ring or help hide a stowaway for the Resistance?) The itinerary updates based on these choices and affects the characters they form alliances with. The technology works in tandem with the ship’s performers and crew.

The trip includes a stop at Black Spire Outpost on the desert planet of Batuu (Galaxy's Edge at Hollywood Studios). Here, guests can continue following the storyline, or simply explore the theme park. After two days of secret meetings and stealth operations, everything culminates in a “spectacular finale” in the neon glow of the ship’s atrium.

A hotel and spa this is not, nor is it your typical Disney resort. The “most immersive Star Wars experience ever created” is more like stepping into a Star Wars video game, and a revolutionary experiment in immersive entertainment.

For those interested in spending a few nights immersed in this Star Wars adventure, the there is a substantial price tag. Prices range from $749 to $1,209 per person per night. This cost includes the cabin, food, and beverages aboard the Starcruiser, as well as a one-day admission to Hollywood Studios.

Disney World has opened a new hotel experience called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

This special immersive getaway package lets visitors feel like they're actually in the Star Wars world, flying through space aboard the Halcyon.

It's also designed as a choose-your-own-adventure experience.

Much like immersive theater, passengers interact with the characters aboard the ship, and become part of the cruise's storyline.

The ship makes a stop at Galaxy's Edge (Hollywood Studios), where Halcyon passengers can enjoy walking straight onto the two Star Wars rides—Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run.

In classic Disney fashion, every detail allows visitors to wholly immerse themselves in the Star Wars universe.

One of the many highlights of the experience is the option to have some lightsaber training.

