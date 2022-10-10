https://t.co/EuMM3ZpMTF

‘CACHORRO INVADE PASSARELA E DESFILA NO MISS PARANÁ EM SÃO MATEUS DO SUL E É APLAUDIDO PELO PÚBLICO'! — sebastiao p. ribeiro filho (@sebastiaopint13) September 29, 2022

In Brazil, at the Miss São Mateus do Sul 2022 competition, the audience was treated with more than just a beauty pageant. There was an unexpected yet very welcome surprise to the event. A stray dog appeared on stage, elegantly strutting on the catwalk and stealing the audience's attention. Usually, about 12 local beauties compete for the coveted title, but it didn't seem to deter this adorable dog, or cross his mind that his black and tan good looks might fall into another category entirely.

One person in the audience, Danieli Link Weber, captured the hound's brief moment of fame on camera, and posted the clip to TikTok. The short video footage shows the casual pooch in a buoyant mood, trotting optimistically from the start of the catwalk. He picks up pace, looks about as the crowd claps around him with delight for his performance. Then, he jumps off the edge just before the end of the ramp, and disappears into the crowd.

“I laughed and clapped,” Weber tells the The Dodo. “I thought it was great. He was cheered. There was a lot of laughter and applause from the audience.” Jennifer Jaworski, the model who ultimately won the pageant despite the canine's attempt to crash her catwalk, was equally delighted by his attempts to win the audience's attention away from her. “I loved how everyone reacted to him,” Jaworski says. “I definitely applauded even more. I love animals.”

Although the evasive star's appearance was brief, everyone knows that the mark of a good showman is to leave the crowd wanting more. This pup put on a great performance that, thanks to social media, is giving him more than his 15 minutes of fame.

A stray dog made an unexpected appearance on the catwalk at the Miss São Mateus do Sul 2022 competition in Brazil, and stole the show.

h/t: [The Dodo]

Related Articles:

25 Animals Who Have Mastered the Art of Taking the Perfect Selfie

Nutello the Fashionable Pug Has an Amazingly Stylish Wardrobe

Stylish Ducks Waddle Down the Catwalk in Annual Fashion Show