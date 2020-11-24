Doggie Daycare Shares Adorable Photos of Their Puppies During Naptime

Most dog owners would consider their canine companions to be their (furry) children. And just like regular parents would send their kids to daycare, puppy parents also need a trusted place to leave their fur babies while they’re at work. Lucky for pet owners in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, there’s a doggie daycare that’s just the place. Puppy Spring is the ultimate kindergarten for young pups to play and nap while their humans aren’t able to give them the attention they need.

Puppy Spring welcomes up to 30 puppies (aged 12 weeks or older) each day. The daycare provides a number of indoor and outdoor activities that help the pups improve their obedience and sociability. However, all the fun tires the tiny tots out, which is when nap time begins. From 2 PM to 3:30 PM each day, the puppies sleep in tiny sleeping bags together in a row. This would usually give the daycare staff a chance to take a break, but understandably, they can’t help but spend the time capturing the adorable scene on camera.

The staff at Puppy Spring regularly share photos of the napping dogs on their Instagram, where they have over 34,000 followers. Scroll down to see some of the adorable images and follow Puppy Spring for more.

Puppy Spring in South Korea is a special daycare for puppies.

This daycare center lets the adorable dogs enjoy a number of indoor and outdoor activities…

…but naturally, they get tired.

From 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, the puppies sleep in tiny sleeping bags.

And the generous daycare center gifts us all with adorable pictures of the pups in their sleeping bags.

Puppy Spring: Instagram

h/t: [I Love My Dog So Much]

All images via Puppy Spring.

Related Articles:

Sleepy Shiba Inu Naps Inside Snack-Inspired Pet Beds

New Study Finds That Dogs Can Help You Live Longer

The Hilarious “Dogs Working From Home” Instagram Account is Dedicated to Our Furry Coworkers

Portraits of Dogs and Lifestyle-Specific Possessions Reveal Their Personalities