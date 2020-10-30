Home / Animals / Dogs

Sleepy Shiba Inu Naps Inside Snack-Inspired Pet Beds

By Emma Taggart on October 30, 2020
Shiba Inu Sleeps in Potato Chip Pet Bed

From a fruit tart-shaped cat bed to a Game of Thrones-inspired pet throne, there are plenty of creative and funny pet beds available out there. But just when we thought we’d seen it all in weird and wonderful designs, we came across the sleeping setups of an adorable Shiba Inu named Yuki-Chan. The 3-year-old Japan-based pup sleeps inside plush potato chip bags and ramen pots.

Yuki-Chan’s owner (known as @n0qTVdKQKf4r0Qt on Twitter) shared photos of her super-sleepy dog happily snoozing inside the food inspired pet beds. Yuki-Chan is captured looking peaceful inside a giant potato chip bag, with her paws adorably poking over the edge and her head nestled on a pillow—like the perfect little chip. She’s also seen curled up inside a textile ramen pot, snuggled up next to a noodle and tofu pillow. We can’t help but wonder if she’s dreaming about snacks, too.

Check out photos and videos of Yuki-Chan and her food-inspired pet beds below.

Meet Yuki-Chan, a 3-year-old Shiba Inu who sleeps inside pet beds that look like giant-sized snacks.

Shiba Inu Sleeps in Potato Chip Pet Bed

This jumbo-sized plush potato chip bag looks so comfortable!

Shiba Inu Sleeps in Potato Chip Pet BedShiba Inu Sleeps in Potato Chip Pet Bed

And this textile ramen pot looks super-cozy.

Shiba Inu Sleeps in Ramen Pet BedShiba Inu Sleeps in Ramen Pet BedShiba Inu Sleeps in Ramen Pet Bed

Shiba Inu Yuki-Chan: Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [grape]

All images via Shiba Inu Yuki-Chan.

