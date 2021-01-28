Loyal Dog Spends 6 Days Waiting Outside Hospital for Her Sick Human

Those who are lucky enough to have a dog know that our canine companions are happiest by our sides. They say a dog is “man’s best friend,” which is definitely the case for Cemal Senturk and his pup Boncuk. When Senturk was transferred by ambulance to Medical Park Hospital in Trabzon in Turkey on January 14, Boncuk couldn’t bear to be apart from him. She escaped from their apartment and followed her owner to the hospital, where she waited six days outside the entrance doors for him to be released.

The first day Boncuk arrived at the hospital doors, staff informed Senturk's family that she was there. She was brought back home, but the loyal pup was determined to be close to her owner and went back the following day. She continued to return every day, patiently waiting from 9am until the evening. Murat Ercan, the hospital's international patient center director recalls, “Even though the family took Boncuk back home, she managed to escape every day to wait at the hospital gate.”

Senturk and Boncuk have been inseparable for nine years, so it’s understandable that Boncuk would worry when her best friend isn’t around. Luckily, Senturk was able to comfort Boncuk through the window during his stay at the hospital. And after six days, he was finally released and the pair were reunited. A video capturing the heartwarming moment shows Boncuk excitedly wagging her tail and jumping up to Senturk for cuddles.

This loyal dog waited six days outside a hospital in Turkey for her sick owner to be released.

