Former Model Becomes Monk After Living “A Very Unhealthy Lifestyle”

Life is full of moments that redefine who we are. Whether we move countries, get a new job, or start a new relationship, we have the power to choose what’s right for us and how we want to grow. At 22, Dom Petchthamrongchai (aka Dom Petch) realized that his successful career as a model and actor was no longer the path he wanted to follow. The Melbourne-born, Thailand-based creative chose to become a monk in March 2025, and he’s now helping raise funds for Hervey Bay, Brisbane, to build its first Buddhist temple.

Petch first caught people’s attention at just 16 years old, when he joined The Face Men Thailand Season 2 in 2019. Even though he was eliminated in episode six, he quickly built a strong modeling career and even walked for Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection. He later moved into acting, appearing in several Thai dramas, and most recently starred in The Bangkok Boy series earlier this year. However, despite his success, he chose to step away from fame after realizing he’d slipped into “a very unhealthy lifestyle.”

In a recent interview, Petch revealed, “I used to be a very chaotic person, and I thought, ‘This is it. If I become a monk, maybe I could find some answers that would enrich me to really understand what my purpose is in this world, and what my goals are.’” He added, “Now, I know what my goals are. It is just a matter of action.”

Those who choose to become a monk learn to step away from everyday distractions and commit themselves to mindfulness, generosity, and spiritual growth. On his birthday on April 1, Petch wrote on Instagram, “It has been a very valuable experience and yet I’m still not quite sure when exactly I’ll leave the monk hood life as I’m doing my best to stay as long as I can.” He added, “I know one thing for sure is that the longer I stay the more I will learn, and the more I understand, the more powerful my tools are.”

Petch’s message to the world is to “give love and kindness to everyone.”

Petch is now focusing on mindfulness, generosity, and spiritual growth.

