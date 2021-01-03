Home / Design / Creative Products

12 Gratitude Journals That Will Help You Nurture Happiness in Your Daily Life

By Sara Barnes on January 3, 2021
Woman Journaling

Photo: Stock Photos from Mimagephotography/Shutterstock
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

There’s often the thought that happiness is a place. Once you get that promotion, you’ll be happier. Once this year is over, you’ll be happier. But the fact is that it’s just not true; sustainable happiness is achieved in seemingly small actions you take every day that have a cumulative effect on your life. One of these small actions is cultivating gratitude.

Gratitude is being thankful for what you receive—whether it’s tangible or intangible. We typically think about accepting gifts and saying “thank you” as a form of gratitude—and it is—but the practice of cultivating it in our lives is to look beyond these material objects and to recognize that there are small things to be thankful for every day that we often miss. From the stranger that offered cheerful words to the feeling of a hot cup of coffee in your hands, you will feel better when you take a few minutes each day to recognize them.

That’s where gratitude journals come in. These diaries offer a place to record the things you’re thankful for and space for self-reflection. Doing this is bound to make you happier, and it’s backed by science. In one study, participants who consistently wrote about the things they were grateful for during the week were found to be “more optimistic and felt better about their lives.”

There are a lot of gratitude-focused journals available to buy. While you don’t need a special place to write them down (a bullet journal will do just fine), the dedicated space to record your thoughts will set you up for a consistent practice. Scroll down to see some highly rated gratitude journals and learn about what makes each of them special.

Improve your happiness and gain a new appreciation for your life when you keep a gratitude journal.

 

The Gratitude Sidekick Journal

Sidekick Gratitude Journal

Habit Nest | $19.90

Framing itself as a “sidekick” for developing gratitude as a habit, this 66-day guided journal includes many things that will help you stay grateful each day. It includes daily tracking with questions to help you reflect as well as content that will give you tools and inspiration for your practice.

 

A Year of Mindfulness

Gratitude Journal

Jennifer Raye | $11.69

Buy this journal for a year of mindful living. It features weekly themes that focus on a different aspect of the practice, 364 writing prompts, and simple exercises you can use to stay in the moment.

 

52 Weeks of Gratitude

Spiritual Journal

Ink & Willow | $13.58

If you consider yourself a spiritual person, then the hardcover 52 Weeks of Gratitude journal might be for you. It is a space to record what you’re thankful for, along with four major themes throughout the book: home, community, faith, and beauty.

 

The Morning Magic 5-Minute Journal

Set a positive tone for your day with The Morning Magic 5-Minute Journal. It contains “thoughtful prompts and inspiration” to create an intentional mindset with room for introspection, gratitude, and self-expression.

 

A Year of Zen: A 52-Week Guided Journal

This diary combines the practice of Zen Buddhism with journaling as a way to live mindfully, gain perspective, and let go of stress. It features 52 weeks of prompts with exercises that bring attention to meditation, liturgy, work, body, study, art, and the world.

 

Grateful Heart Gratitude Journal

Mindfulness Journal

Lamare | $22.95

Lamare has created a six-month inspirational journal that wants to help you find happiness in the little things. In addition to writing space, they have coloring pages for you to fill in as you focus on your well-being.

 

The Five Minute Journal

The famous Five Minute Journal uses the “science of positive psychology” to make you a happier person. It has a structured format that invites you to write it at the beginning and end of your day; you’ll envision your day ahead and recall what went right at the end of it.

 

Gratitude: A Day and Night Reflection Journal

Like The Five-Minute Journal, the Gratitude: A Day and Night Reflection Journal invites you to write in it twice a day. It is a 90-day diary with places for not only gratitude but also areas to record positive affirmations, happy memories, and more.

 

Good Days Start With Gratitude Journal

Good Days Start With Gratitude knows that if you begin your morning writing three things you’re thankful for—coffee, a snuggly pet, the sound of rain—then you’re likely to start your day on the right foot.

 

The Gratitude Journal

For 52 weeks, The Gratitude Journal will help you focus on being grateful and kind. It aims to offer perspective and invites you to write down three things you’re thankful for each day while additional blank space encourages you to consider how you can pay it forward.

 

Ink + Volt Gratitude Journal

Gratitude Journal

Ink + Volt | $24.50

Known for its planners, Ink + Volt has created a gratitude journal with 60 blank daily entries for you to record and reflect as well as 10 weekly challenges that are meant to enhance your practice.

 

Let That Sh*t Go Journal

If you are one to hold a grudge, this might be the journal for you. Monica Sweeny has created a delightful—if not a little sweary— book that offers thoughtful prompts to inspire reflection and remind you that there is sunlight among the clouds.

Related Articles:

20+ Journals To Record Your Travels, Dreams, and Everything In Between

15 Wander-ful Travel Journals to Creatively Record Your Next Great Adventure

How to Combine Drawing and Writing into Deeply Personal Art Journals

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

7 Best Canvases for Beginners and Professional Artists
New Year’s Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
The Electric S’mores Maker Brings Your Favorite Campfire Treat Indoors
These Brilliant Mugs Have Little Nooks on the Side Where Tiny Animal Sculptures Live
15 Creative Gifts for Dog Lovers That Celebrate Perfect Pooches of All Kinds
The Perfect Coffee Mug To Remind Yourself To Keep Exploring

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

15+ Piet Mondrian-Inspired Gift Ideas for the Modern Art Lover in Your Life
8 Planners to Help You Get Organized for the New Year
25 Artistic Calendars and Planners for 2021 That You Can Buy on Etsy
Treat Your Feet to These Artistic Socks Inspired by Famous Masterpieces
Challenge Your Skills With These Unique Jigsaw Puzzles
20+ Unique Items to Complete Your Rustic Christmas Aesthetic

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.