Home / Entertainment / Music

New Orleans Musician Performs Incredible Jazz Clarinet Solo To ‘House of the Rising Sun’

By Arnesia Young on January 4, 2022
Doreen Ketchens House of the Rising Sun Jazz Clarinet Solo

Photo: David Kabot, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

When we think of a musician shredding out a killer solo, it’s usually the guitar or the drums that first come to mind. But New Orleans jazz musician Doreen Ketchens has garnered much acclaim over the years for her incredible talent with the clarinet. Recently, the artist—also known as Queen Clarinet—has gained renewed attention from a resurfaced 2018 video where she performs a mind-blowing jazz clarinet solo to the melody of House of the Rising Sun. The traditional folk tune is best known for the version recorded in 1964 by British rock band The Animals, but Ketchens puts her own bluesy spin on the number.

Transitioning seamlessly between clarinet and vocal solos, Ketchens stuns the crowd with her rendition of the soulful tune. She even makes the instrument growl with her incredible dexterity and control as her fingers fly up and down the keys. The energy as she plays is absolutely electric, with bursts of intoxicating sound emitting from her instrument like sparks. Ketchens’ spicy performance has even earned the title of “the dirtiest clarinet solo” from YouTube musician and transcriptionist George Collier who recently posted a clip of her performance with the notes transcribed below it. And seeing the actual musical notation of her extraordinary solo written out on the treble clef only makes the jazz clarinetist's performance that much more impressive.

Scroll down to see Ketchens’ full street performance of House of the Rising Sun, accompanied by her band Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans.

Listen to New Orleans jazz musician Doreen Ketchens' clarinet solo to House of the Rising Sun.

One musician even transcribed her performance, calling it “The Dirtiest Clarinet Solo.”

Doreen Ketchens: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

Related Articles:

Watch Four Talented Musicians Use Only One Cello to Play a Difficult Classical Piece

Musician Plays Saxophone Into Giant Gas Pipes to Accompany Himself With His Own Echo

Malawian Musician Plays a Homemade Bass Guitar With a Glass Bottle and Stick

30+ Creative Gifts for Music Lovers and Musicians

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Expert Violinist Continues To Play Concerto Even With a Mid-Solo Broken String
30+ Creative Gifts for Music Lovers and Musicians
Giant Violin Floats Along Venice’s Grand Canal to Celebrate the Rebirth of Art, Music, and Culture
Mr. Bilk the Pet Rat Plays the World’s Tiniest Harmonica in New Spotify Track
11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Performs ‘Everlong’ Live With Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters
Dave Grohl Invites Teenage Fan on Stage To Play Guitar and She Doesn’t Miss a Single Note

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Musician Shares Goodbye Tribute to His Dog With an Acoustic Cover of ‘What a Wonderful World’
Watch Soldiers of the U.S. Army Field Band Play a Cover of Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’
Musician Soundtracks His Mom’s Life by Adding Silly Trombone Tunes to Her Chores
Isolated Vocals From Beatles Song ‘Something’ Reveals Raw Emotion in Each Voice
Watch Four Talented Musicians Use Only One Cello to Play a Difficult Classical Piece
Watch the Real von Trapp Family Sing ‘Edelweiss’ From ‘The Sound of Music’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.