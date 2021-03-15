Home / Entertainment / Music

Malawian Musician Plays a Homemade Bass Guitar With a Glass Bottle and Stick

By Emma Taggart on March 15, 2021

Gasper Nali Babatoni

Remember crafting cereal box guitars as a kid? The cardboard instruments are fun to make, but they don't exactly sound too impressive. Malawian musician Gasper Nali is proof that some homemade instruments can produce amazing sounds, though. He plays what he calls the Babatoni—a handmade, three-meter-long, single-stringed bass guitar—with an empty bottle and a stick.

Nali describes his sound as “the most beautiful and catchy original afro-beats possible.” And if his videos are anything to go by, his description is pretty accurate. While watching and listening to him play the Babatoni and a cow skin kick drum, you can’t help but tap your feet right along with him. The chords he plays, along with the driving rhythm of the drum, sound almost punk-like.

Not only does Nali play both instruments, but he sings, too. He sings in Chichewa, the national language of Malawi. In one particular song called Abale Ndikuwuzeni, Nali belts out lyrics that describe cultural issues in his country. Translated, his lyrics are: “People, I want to tell you everything today; People, I want to tell you everything now…What surprised me, in the whole of Malawi; What I’ve seen in Nkhata Bay; Small children dropping out of school now; Small children know men today; Small children are married nowadays; Small children of 9 years have babies—Mayiwe!”

Although Nali's lyrics can be harsh truths that are perhaps not the most uplifting, his music brings much joy to his community. In one particular video for a song called Satana Lero Wapezeka Ndiwe Edzi, a group of local kids are captured dancing in the background as they dry off from a swim in the lake.

Check out Nali’s music below and support his work by buying his albums on Bandcamp.

Malawian musician Gasper Nali is known for playing the Babatoni—a handmade, three-meter-long, single-stringed bass guitar.

Gasper Nali: Bandcamp
h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Mongolian Musicians Play Heavy Metal Using Traditional Tribal Instruments

Musicians Perform Incredible Cover of Toto’s ‘Africa’ Using Traditional Japanese Instruments

Traditional Japanese Instruments Used for a Mesmerizing Cover of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal”

Magnificent 2-String Violin is a 3D-Printed Instrument from the Future

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Gives Impromptu Performance at COVID-19 Vaccine Center
Inventor of the Audio Cassette Tape Lou Ottens Dies at Age 94
8 Facts About the Classical Music Composer Ludwig van Beethoven
Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Super Bowl Halftime Show During a Rainstorm Is Still One of the Greatest
Listen to the Man Who Holds the World Record for Lowest Vocal Note
Zebra Finches Become a “Flock of Songwriters” in a Room Full of Electric Guitars

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Giant Wooden Xylophone in Japanese Forest Plays the Notes of Bach’s Cantata 147
1970s Italian Singer’s English-Sounding Gibberish Song Is Becoming a Hit… Again!
Watch Dua Lipa Perform an NPR ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ From Home
12 Facts You Might Not Know About the Legendary Band Fleetwood Mac
Neuroscientist Makes Playlist of the Happiest Songs According to Science
25+ Creative Gifts for Music Lovers and Musicians

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.