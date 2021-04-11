Shimmering “Dragon Eggs” Reveal Faraway Landscapes Within Resin and Wood

Ever since NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover safely landed on the Red Planet, it’s been beaming photos, videos, and sounds back to Earth. The amazing mission not only shows us what the alien terrain looks like, but it also makes us wonder what other planets’ landscapes look like too—both in our solar system and beyond. Perhaps these dragon eggs by Australian artist Ben of Ben's Worx will spark your imagination. The handmade wood and resin sculptures look like they hold otherworldly mountainscapes and colorful galaxies within them.

Ben starts with dried pieces of burl wood that act as the eggs’ base. The natural contours of the timber look like rocky terrains already, but their surfaces are brought to life with colorful layers of metallic ink and glitter. Next, Ben places the wooden pieces into plastic cups and covers them with clear resin. Once cast and dry, he cuts away the plastic and begins forming the perfect egg shape using a lathe.

When complete, each handmade dragon egg sculpture looks like a prop from a fantasy film. Some pieces even feature tiny trees, flowers, and other elements within the resin, making them appear as if they’re their own little ecosystem. It’s easy to imagine miniature alien life living in the glittering terrain.

Check out Ben’s dragon eggs below and buy your own from his collection on Etsy.

Ben's Worx creates wood and resin dragon eggs that look like they hold alien terrain and colorful galaxies within them.

Some pieces even feature tiny trees, flowers, and other elements, making them appear as if they’re their own little ecosystem.

Each incredible sculpture looks like a prop from a fantasy film.

Watch Ben work in the video below:

Ben's Worx: Facebook | Instagram | | Twitter | YouTube | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ben's Worx.

Related Articles:

Handmade Wood and Resin “Dragon Eggs” Glimmer and Change Color in the Light

Wood and Resin Sculptures Capture the Elegant Beauty of Wild and Free Animals

These Illustrated Wooden Eggs Are Like Brilliant Storybooks You Can Hold in Your Hand

Sculptural Dragon Ornaments Protect Colorful Baubles Like Their Own Eggs