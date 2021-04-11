Home / Art / Sculpture

Shimmering “Dragon Eggs” Reveal Faraway Landscapes Within Resin and Wood

By Emma Taggart on April 11, 2021
Dragon Eggs by Bensworx

Ever since NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover safely landed on the Red Planet, it’s been beaming photos, videos, and sounds back to Earth. The amazing mission not only shows us what the alien terrain looks like, but it also makes us wonder what other planets’ landscapes look like too—both in our solar system and beyond. Perhaps these dragon eggs by Australian artist Ben of Ben's Worx will spark your imagination. The handmade wood and resin sculptures look like they hold otherworldly mountainscapes and colorful galaxies within them.

Ben starts with dried pieces of burl wood that act as the eggs’ base. The natural contours of the timber look like rocky terrains already, but their surfaces are brought to life with colorful layers of metallic ink and glitter. Next, Ben places the wooden pieces into plastic cups and covers them with clear resin. Once cast and dry, he cuts away the plastic and begins forming the perfect egg shape using a lathe.

When complete, each handmade dragon egg sculpture looks like a prop from a fantasy film. Some pieces even feature tiny trees, flowers, and other elements within the resin, making them appear as if they’re their own little ecosystem. It’s easy to imagine miniature alien life living in the glittering terrain.

Check out Ben’s dragon eggs below and buy your own from his collection on Etsy.

Ben's Worx creates wood and resin dragon eggs that look like they hold alien terrain and colorful galaxies within them.

Dragon Eggs by BensworxDragon Eggs by BensworxDragon Eggs by BensworxDragon Eggs by BensworxDragon Eggs by BensworxDragon Eggs by BensworxDragon Eggs by BensworxDragon Eggs by BensworxDragon Eggs by Bensworx

Some pieces even feature tiny trees, flowers, and other elements, making them appear as if they’re their own little ecosystem.

Dragon Eggs by BensworxDragon Eggs by BensworxDragon Eggs by BensworxDragon Eggs by Bensworx

Each incredible sculpture looks like a prop from a fantasy film.

Dragon Eggs by BensworxDragon Eggs by BensworxDragon Eggs by BensworxDragon Eggs by BensworxDragon Eggs by BensworxDragon Eggs by Bensworx

Watch Ben work in the video below:

Ben's Worx: Facebook | Instagram | | Twitter | YouTube | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ben's Worx.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
