Home / Video

Watch 9,000 Drones Fill the Night Sky With Magic To Announce the Arrival of Disneyland Abu Dhabi

By Regina Sienra on August 7, 2025

Disney has announced its first theme park in the Middle East. Disneyland Abu Dhabi may not have a set opening date just yet, but the magic has already made its way to the area. To mark the start of the development for the new resort, The Walt Disney Company teamed up with drone light show company Lumasky to light up the night sky with an enchanting, multimedia display.

The result of this collaboration was a record-breaking 9,000-drone show, making it the largest drone show to ever take place in the Middle East. The display was accompanied by pyrotechnics, a water screen, and a 107-piece live orchestra performing “A Whole New World” alongside a choir floating on a pontoon.

The show featured Disney’s signature “fairy dust” swoosh swirling through the sky before a 650-meter (2,132-foot) aerial replica of Cinderella’s castle—10 times the size of the one in Florida’s Disney World—flashed before the guests’ eyes. The castle then morphed into Abu Dhabi’s centerpiece, which distances itself from European castles to have a futuristic look that evokes the avant-garde landmarks being built in the United Arab Emirates.

“To perfect the animation, we optimized every detail—figure sizing, viewing angles, drone trajectories relative to pyrotechnics—all fine-tuned for maximum visibility and safety,” writes Lumasky. The company carried out pre-dawn lights-off rehearsals to make sure everything flowed smoothly, despite the unpredictable desert winds, without spoiling the surprise.

Since Disneyland Abu Dhabi is only in the first stages of its design phase, it is estimated that it could open between between 2030 and 2033 at the earliest, following a projected construction period of four to six years. It will also be the second Disney theme park not to be operated by Disney Experiences in any capacity, after Tokyo Disneyland and its companion, Tokyo DisneySea.

Scroll down to watch the magical drone show, and stay up to date with more spectacular drone shows by following Lumasky on Instagram.

Watch 9,000 drones form Cinderella’s castle during the announcement ceremony for Disneyland Abu Dhabi.

Lumasky: Website | Instagram

Sources: 9,000 Drones for Disneyland Abu Dhabi: Largest Drone Show in the Middle East; Disney Is Opening Its First Theme Park in the Middle East, Here's Everything You Should Know

Related Articles:

Record-Breaking Drone Show Lights up the Night Sky in China’s Tech-Forward Metropolis

Watch 1,497 Drones Form a Rainbow-Colored Dragon and Circle Dubai’s Iconic Burj Al Arab

Light Show Artist Imagines King Kong Made of Drones Climbing the Empire State Building

Photographer Uses Drones to “Draw” With Light in the Sky To Create Ethereal Veils and Halos in Mid-Air

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch the Moment a NHL Mascot Is Charged by a Grizzly Bear While Shooting a Promotional Video
Take a Look Inside a Rare Buddhist Temple in Malaysia With One of the World’s Tallest Pagodas
Notre-Dame Is Getting a Digital Twin That Is Accurate Down to the Inch
Watch This Chimpanzee Reunite With His Rescuer and Go Straight in for a Hug
Denmark Seeks To Combat AI-Generated Deepfakes Through Ambitious Copyright Laws
Animated Loops Spring to Life Through River-Powered Kinetic Installation

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Record-Breaking Drone Show Lights up the Night Sky in China’s Tech-Forward Metropolis
Mesmerizing Kinetic Clock Expands and Contracts With the Passage of Time
World’s First Underwater Jetpack Propels You While Exploring the Ocean
World’s First Personal 3D-Texture UV Printer Revolutionizes DIY Creativity
Fascinating Animation Reveals the Inner Workings of the Colosseum in Ancient Rome
Living 3D-Printed Structures Pull Carbon Dioxide From the Air

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.