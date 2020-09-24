Winners of the 2020 Drone Awards Show Stunning New Perspectives of Our World

You can get a different perspective on the world thanks to the winners of the 2020 Drone Photo Awards. Organized as part of the prestigious Siena Awards Festival, the photo contest highlights the best aerial drone photography from around the world.

This year, Australian photographer Jim Picôt took home the grand prize for his image Love Heart of Nature. The brilliant photograph shows a shark swimming among a school of salmon. Picôt managed to capture the magical moment when the salmon came together in what looks like a heart, making for a dynamic and charming image. His is just one of the spectacular winning images across nine categories, including Wildlife, People, Urban, and Sport.

Particularly timely are the entries into the special Life Under Covid-19 category. Israeli photographer Tomer Appelbaum won the category for showing how his countrymen peacefully protesting in the age of social distancing. Other standout photos include Mohamed Azmeel‘s Tropical Bride, which won the wedding category. This image saw the Maldivian photographer get creative with floral decorations to set up a memorable portrait of a new bride.

Forty-five of the winning photographs will go on exhibit at one of Italy's oldest science museums, Siena's Accademia dei Fisiocritici. Scheduled from October 24 until November 29, 2020, it's the only group exhibition dedicated to aerial photography in Italy.

Check out more winners from the 2020 Drone Photo Awards and see the world from a new perspective.

