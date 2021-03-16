Home / Travel

Dubai Has a Heart-Shaped ‘Love Lake’ in the Middle of the Desert

By Samantha Pires on March 16, 2021
Swim in the Middle of the Desert in Dubai’s Heart-Shaped Love Lake

Photo: Stock Photos from Mo Azizi/Shutterstock

Dubai’s Love Lake is a truly unique tourist destination for couples and families alike. Located in the middle of the desert near Al Qadra in Dubai, this manmade lake is designed in the shape of two intersecting hearts. The lake acts as a perfect retreat from the bustling city life of Dubai for both local city-dwellers and travelers to the United Arab Emirates.

Along the water, the word “Love” is written in the sand with vegetation at a massive scale. This romantic scene is created with over 16,000 trees and thousands more flowers all selected to survive in the desert climate. When you are done swimming in Love Lake, you and your loved one can enjoy a peaceful walk among the flora. Along the way, you will find heart-shaped structures adorned with flowers and plants.

Swim in the Middle of the Desert in Dubai’s Heart-Shaped Love Lake

Photo: Stock Photos from creativei images/Shutterstock

However romantic your swim and stroll might be, you won’t get the full picture if you are enjoying Love Lake from ground level. You can get the best view of the lake from a helicopter or a drone that will allow you to see all of the details that went into creating this uniquely shaped attraction. But don’t worry, we have plenty of aerial shots to help cure your wanderlust while you plan your trip.

Remember that if you are planning a trip to Dubai and the UAE, Love Lake is just one of the incredible stops on your itinerary. Make sure to stop by the Burj Khalifa—the tallest building in the world, the world’s largest picture frame, and so much more.

This Dubai “Love Lake” can be found in the middle of the desert and is in the shape of two intersecting hearts.

Swim in the Middle of the Desert in Dubai’s Heart-Shaped Love Lake

Photo: Stock Photos from creativei images/Shutterstock

Swim in the Middle of the Desert in Dubai’s Heart-Shaped Love Lake

Photo: Stock Photos from creativei images/Shutterstock

Swim in the Middle of the Desert in Dubai’s Heart-Shaped Love Lake

Photo: Stock Photos from Mihir Ashar/Shutterstock

Swim in the Middle of the Desert in Dubai’s Heart-Shaped Love Lake

Photo: Stock Photos from Creative Family/Shutterstock

h/t: [Oddity Central, Design You Trust]

Related Articles:

15 Skyscrapers That Are the Tallest Buildings in the World

Incredible Cityscapes of Dubai and Singapore in the Midst of Lightning Storms

“World's Largest Picture Frame” Opens in Dubai, Frames the City Skyline Perfectly

Dubai Buildings Are So High, You Can Look Down at the Clouds

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

You Can Now Cycle Among the Treetops On This Raised Bike Path in a Belgian Forest
Beautiful 50-Foot-Tall Sculpture Pays Tribute to Native American Women in South Dakota
Stroll Through the Fascinating Design History of NYC’s Iconic Central Park
This Unusual Japanese Train Station in the Middle of Nowhere Has No Entrance or Exit
‘World’s Largest Chest of Drawers’ Is the Perfect Entrance to America’s Largest Furniture Store
6 European Cities From Medieval Times That Are So Well-Preserved You Can Still Visit Them Today

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ancient Saudi Arabian City of Hegra Opens To Public After 2,000 Years
19 Culturally Unique Christmas Dinners From Like Around the World
5 Incredible Facts About the Taj Mahal, an Icon of India
Get a Bird’s-Eye View of UNESCO World Heritage Sites Across the Globe
‘Accidentally Wes Anderson’ Book Is the Perfect Travel Guide for Adventurers Who Love Pastel Architecture
Singapore’s Stunning ‘Jewel Changi’ Airport Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With New Film

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.