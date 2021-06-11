Home / Animals

Waddles the Disabled Duck Walks for the First Time on His 3D-Printed Prosthetic Leg

By Emma Taggart on June 11, 2021

Waddles the Duck Gets a 3D Printed Prosthetic Leg

It’s not just humans that use prosthetic limbs—wounded or disabled animals can benefit from them, too. In the past, we’ve reported on cats, dogs, and even an elephant who have been fitted for prosthesis. The latest creature who’s now learning to walk on an artificial foot is an adorable duck named Waddles.

Waddles was born with a deformed leg, but his adoptive owner Ben Weinman wanted to help him live a better life. He contacted Derrick Campana, a Certified Pet Prostheticist at Bionic Pets who made a 3D-printed prosthetic leg and foot.

A clip from the NatGeo Wild series, The Wizard of Paws, was recently shared online, revealing the heartwarming moment when Waddles was fitted with his new leg. At first, he’s not quite sure what to make of it, but after a little encouragement from Weinman and Campana, he starts happily toddling along on both feet.

“I didn’t think I would be emotional about this,” says Weinman. “But when you take these animals, all you want to do is give them a good life and do right by them.” He continues, “You see them struggling, and you think there’s nothing you can do. It’s really heartbreaking. So yeah, Derrick knocked it out of the park.”

Watch the happy moment below.

Waddles the duck was born with a deformed leg, but Derrick Campana, a Certified Pet Prostheticist, made him 3D-printed prosthetic leg.

Nat Geo WILD: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Nat Geo WILD.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
