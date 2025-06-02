Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Incredible Winners of 2024 NASA Photographer of the Year Awards

By Jessica Stewart on June 2, 2025
NASA astronaut Andre Douglas raises an American flag as NASA astronaut Kate Rubins looks on during their first simulated moonwalk in a week-long field test consisting of four simulated moonwalks and six advanced technology runs in the San Francisco Volcanic Field

NASA astronaut Andre Douglas raises an American flag as NASA astronaut Kate Rubins looks on during their first simulated moonwalk in a week-long field test consisting of four simulated moonwalks and six advanced technology runs in the San Francisco Volcanic Field in Northern Arizona. (Photo: NASA/Josh Valcarcel)

In celebration of the talented photographers who work with NASA, the space agency has announced the winners of its 2024 Photographer of the Year competition. From striking portraits of astronauts to advances in the Artemis project, these photos tell the stories that are unfolding as NASA continues to explore outer space.

Photographer Josh Valcarcel is a standout in the awards, with six photographs selected for their high quality. Whether documenting training exercises or shooting portraits of astronauts like Nichole “Vapor” Ayers and Zena Cardman, his skills behind the lens help bring a whole new dimension to NASA's work.

Photographers were awarded in different categories—People, Portrait, Documentation, and Places—with Valcarcel winning all but the Places category, effectively making him the Photographer of the Year. Other standouts include Michael DeMocker‘s view of an August 2024 supermoon next to a spacecraft at the Marshall Space Flight Center, which won the Places category, and his image of a rocket core getting prepped for shipment.

Seeing the variety of imagery captured by these NASA photographers is a testament to the skills required to work for NASA. Moving seamlessly from astrophotography to portraiture to documentary photography, the public owes them a debt of gratitude for helping reveal the inner workings of the space agency.

NASA has revealed the winning images of its 2024 Photographer of the Year competition.

This photo shows NASA and Boeing, the SLS core stage lead contractor, preparing the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket core stage for shipment at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.

This photo shows NASA and Boeing, the SLS core stage lead contractor, preparing the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket core stage for shipment at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. (Photo: NASA/Michael DeMocker)

NASA astronaut Zena Cardman at the NASA Johnson Space Center photo studio

NASA astronaut Zena Cardman at the NASA Johnson Space Center photo studio. (Photo: Josh Valcarcel – NASA – Johnson Space Center)

NASA astronaut Andre Douglas wears AR (Augmented Reality) display technology during a nighttime advanced technology run in the San Francisco Volcanic Field in Northern Arizona

NASA astronaut Andre Douglas wears AR (Augmented Reality) display technology during a nighttime advanced technology run in the San Francisco Volcanic Field in Northern Arizona. (Photo: Josh Valcarcel – NASA – Johnson Space Center)

Engineers and Technicians from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center crawl under the PACE spacecraft

Engineers and Technicians from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center crawl under the PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) spacecraft to inspect the +X side during payload processing at Astrotech Space Operations in Titusville, FL (Photo: Denny Henry)

NASA astronaut Zena Cardman inspects her suit’s wrist mirror at the NASA Johnson Space Center photo studio

NASA astronaut Zena Cardman inspects her suit’s wrist mirror at the NASA Johnson Space Center photo studio. (Photo: Josh Valcarcel – NASA – Johnson Space Center)

A supermoon rises over Huntsville, Alabama, home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

A supermoon rises over Huntsville, Alabama, home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. (Photo: NASA/Michael DeMocker)

Production Photography of Lunar Terrain Vehicle Ground Test Unit

Production Photography of Lunar Terrain Vehicle Ground Test Unit (Photo: NASA / Bill Stafford and Helen Arase Vargas)

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins conducts a tool audit to ensure she has all of her tools while NASA astronaut Andre Douglas reviews procedures during a nighttime simulated moonwalk in the San Francisco Volcanic Field

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins conducts a tool audit to ensure she has all of her tools while NASA astronaut Andre Douglas reviews procedures during a nighttime simulated moonwalk in the San Francisco Volcanic Field in Northern Arizona. (Photo: NASA/Josh Valcarcel)

NASA astronaut Nichole “Vapor” Ayers at the NASA Johnson Space Center photo studio

NASA astronaut Nichole “Vapor” Ayers at the NASA Johnson Space Center photo studio. (Photo: Josh Valcarcel – NASA – Johnson Space Center)

Chris Henze demonstrates the newly upgraded hyperwall visualization system to Center Director Eugene Tu, Deputy Center Director David Korsmeyer, and NAS Division management in N258

Chris Henze demonstrates the newly upgraded hyperwall visualization system to Center Director Eugene Tu, Deputy Center Director David Korsmeyer, and NAS Division management in N258. (Photo: Brandon Torres)

The NASA T-34 Plane, waiting to take flight inside the NASA Glenn Research Center Hanger.

The NASA T-34 Plane, waiting to take flight inside the NASA Glenn Research Center Hangar. (Photo: NASA/GRC/Jef Janis)

Source: 2024 NASA Pictures of the Year

Related Articles:

Artist “Unwraps” NASA Photos to Give Us Buzz Aldrin’s Perspective of the Moon

Exceptional Winners of the 2024 Astronomy Photographer of the Year Competition

NASA Releases Stunning New Photographs to Celebrate Chandra Space Telescope’s 25th Anniversary

James Webb Space Telescope Celebrates Its First Year With 153-Megapixel Photo of the Birth of Sun-Like Stars

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

You Can Take a Free Selfie in Space Thanks to Ex-NASA Engineer Mark Rober’s $5M Satellite
Ancient Egyptian Drawing Now Theorized To Represent the Milky Way’s Great Rift
15 Exceptional Winners of the 2025 World Food Photography Awards
Charming Observatory Is Disguised as R2-D2 to Welcome Star Wars Lovers in Spain
Spectacular Images From the 2025 Milky Way Photographer of the Year Competition
Japan Is Making History by Harnessing Solar Power From Space

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Astronaut Don Pettit Captures Bright Green Aurora From the International Space Station
Incredible Winners of the 1839 Awards 2025 Color Photography Contest
NASA Celebrates Hubble Space Telescope’s 35th Anniversary With New Photos
Adventurous Bird Crashing Into a Waterfall Wins Nature Photography Contest
Untethered Astronaut Spacewalks Are Some of the Most Unnerving Space Footage Out There
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Discovers Strongest Indicators of Life on Another Planet

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.