Incredible Winners of 2024 NASA Photographer of the Year Awards

In celebration of the talented photographers who work with NASA, the space agency has announced the winners of its 2024 Photographer of the Year competition. From striking portraits of astronauts to advances in the Artemis project, these photos tell the stories that are unfolding as NASA continues to explore outer space.

Photographer Josh Valcarcel is a standout in the awards, with six photographs selected for their high quality. Whether documenting training exercises or shooting portraits of astronauts like Nichole “Vapor” Ayers and Zena Cardman, his skills behind the lens help bring a whole new dimension to NASA's work.

Photographers were awarded in different categories—People, Portrait, Documentation, and Places—with Valcarcel winning all but the Places category, effectively making him the Photographer of the Year. Other standouts include Michael DeMocker‘s view of an August 2024 supermoon next to a spacecraft at the Marshall Space Flight Center, which won the Places category, and his image of a rocket core getting prepped for shipment.

Seeing the variety of imagery captured by these NASA photographers is a testament to the skills required to work for NASA. Moving seamlessly from astrophotography to portraiture to documentary photography, the public owes them a debt of gratitude for helping reveal the inner workings of the space agency.

NASA has revealed the winning images of its 2024 Photographer of the Year competition.