Home / Design / Creative Products

Engineering Students Invent Edible Tape for Burritos So You Never Have a Messy Meal Again

By Margherita Cole on May 27, 2022
Edible Tape for Burritos Invented by Johns Hopkins Students

Left: Image of the Tastee Tape | Right: Image of the Tastee Tape with blue food dye added ((Photo: Johns Hopkins University)

If you enjoy eating burritos, then you've likely experienced the inevitable collapse of the tortilla wrap at least once in your life. And while this doesn't take away from the delicious taste of this dish, it can be pretty annoying. That is precisely why a group of students at Johns Hopkins University set out to find a solution to this problem, resulting in an edible tape for burritos called Tastee Tape.

The creative invention was debuted at Johns Hopkins University's Engineering Design Day on May 3—an annual event where students from the Whiting School of Engineering demonstrate their prototype projects. Seniors Tyler Guarino, Marie Eric, Rachel Nie, and Erin Walsh were inspired to take their invention in a culinary direction after their wrap dishes kept falling apart. Their collective background in chemical and biomolecular engineering helped them create an edible tape made from “food-grade fibrous scaffold,” meaning it is completely safe to eat after it adheres to a food.

“First, we learned about the science around tape and different adhesives, and then we worked to find edible counterparts,” Guarino explains. The student team went through multiple recipes and test trials until they landed on a winning combination. Tastee Tape is presented in short two-inch strips affixed to wax paper. When you want to use it, you simply pull the strip off the sheet, add water to activate its adhesive qualities, and apply to the wrap. At the moment, the students are in the process of applying for a patent, and cannot divulge their secret formula for this useful product. “What I can say is that all its ingredients are safe to consume, are food grade, and are common food and dietary additives.”

A group of Johns Hopkins students invented an edible tape for burritos called Tastee Tape. It is invisible and tasteless.

h/t: [CNN]

All images via Johns Hopkins University.

Related Articles:

Mouthwatering “Dumplings Around the World” Party Shows the Vast Variety of Pocket Foods

Harvard Doctor Explains the Simple Foods That Are Really Good for Your Brain

Ingenious Finnish Grocer Has “Happy Hour” to Help Reduce Food Waste

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Memorial Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Tissue Box Is Ingeniously Designed To Look Like a Floating Iceberg
Scientists Reveal the Artistic World Found Under a Microscope
Scientists in China Discover Lush Forest Growing in a 630-Foot Sinkhole
High School Science Teacher Explains Bernoulli’s Principle in Viral TikTok Video
Primary School Students Capture Incredible Images of Earth Using a Weather Balloon and Camera

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

High Schooler Invents an Affordable, Mind-Controlled Prosthetic Arm
31 Quirky Gifts Inspired by Surrealist Salvador Dalí
Ingenious Shower Head Attachment Lets Couples Comfortably Take Showers Together
15 AAPI-Owned Etsy Shops to Support During AAPI Heritage Month and Beyond
Engineers Develop Enzyme That Can Break Down Plastic in a Matter of Hours
30 Graduation Gifts That Creatively Say ‘Congratulations’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.