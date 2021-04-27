Home / Art / Painting

Vibrant Palette Knife Paintings Capture the Beauty and Strength From Around the World

By Arnesia Young on April 27, 2021
Elena Gual Impasto Portraits

Since graduating from the Florence Academy of Art in 2016, Spanish painter Elena Gual has continued to develop her artistic practice. She’s been building on and evolving from more academic techniques to establish her own bold, painterly style. Now based in London, the talented artist channels much of her output towards portraiture and images of the female form—transmitting the strength, power, and beauty of femininity with thick impasto upon her canvases. Her paintings tend to capture a unique light as it catches the almost geometric juxtaposition of her dense brushstrokes. From this light comes a softness that is underscored by the firm contours of her subjects, etched in rich pigments that leap from the planar surface of the canvas.

“I have always been connected to the human form,” Gual tells My Modern Met, “especially since I graduated from the Florence Academy of Art. While studying there I felt that I had to express those emotions with my own signature—being today my own painting style. So nowadays, I keep trying to explore the feelings women evoke, as I feel they have so much to tell about them. I feel that any artist’s work is a reflection of ourselves, so at the end of the day, mine is my biography. Since a very young age, I have been lucky enough to travel to every continent various times; and on those trips, I was able to meet amazing women in a lot of remote places where I learnt that not all women can express themselves freely. That’s what gave me the urge to start to give them a voice, and I try to continue doing it in my work.”

Scroll down to see images of Gual’s incredible paintings. To keep up with the artist’s latest work, visit her website or follow her on Instagram.

Spanish artist Elena Gual captures powerful portraits of women using thick impasto.

Elena Gual Colorful PortraitsElena Gual Impasto PortraitsElena Gual Colorful PortraitsElena Gual Impasto Portraits

The artist seeks to empower women by giving them a voice and channels much of her output towards portraiture and images of the female form.

Elena Gual Impasto PortraitsElena Gual Impasto PortraitsElena Gual Impasto PortraitsElena Gual Colorful Portraits

Her paintings transmit the power, strength, and beauty of feminity through their vibrant colors and steady, decisive brushstrokes.

Elena Gual Impasto PortraitsElena Gual Colorful PortraitsElena Gual Impasto PortraitsElena Gual Colorful PortraitsElena Gual: WebsiteInstagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Elena Gual.

Related Articles:

Photorealistic “Double Exposure” Portrait Paintings Reflect the Complexities of Life Itself

28 Iconic Artists Who Immortalized Themselves Through Famous Self-Portraits

Mind-Bending Artwork Transforms From One Portrait Into Two Completely Different Paintings

Artist Paints Portraits of Black Women Using Real Hair To Show the Beauty of Natural Styles

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

6 Famous Abstract Expressionists Who Boldly Defined the Experimental Movement
5 Gerhard Richter Artworks That Capture the Experimental Artist’s Colorful Career
Plein Air Paintings Seamlessly Blend In With the Real Landscapes That Inspired Them
Artist Explores Her Lifelong Connection To Prairies Through Energetic Landscape Paintings
Artist Seamlessly Places Beloved Pop Culture Icons Into Old Military Paintings
Chinese Artist Covers Paper Torsos in Ancient Paintings to Challenge Traditional Femininity

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Henry Ossawa Tanner: The Life and Work of a 19th-Century Black Artist
Artist Spends 10 Days Recreating the Spectacular Sight of a Solar Eclipse
Pretty Plant Paintings Capture the Leafy Beauty of Everyday Houseplants
Silhouetted Paintings Reveal the Lush “Inner Landscapes” of Our Minds
10-Billion-Pixel Scan of ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ Reveals Incredible High-Definition Details
Artist Creates Incredible Paintings Using Pollution From Local River Streams [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.