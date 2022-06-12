Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Embroidered Bird Brooches Use Thread Like Paint To Recreate Our Feathered Friends

By Margherita Cole on June 12, 2022
Embroidered Bird Brooches by Embirdery

Poland-based artist Paulina Bartnik—better known as Embirdery—makes it easy for animal lovers to hold their favorite bird in their hand. She creates exquisite embroidered portraits of feathered creatures in the form of wearable brooches.

Each of these carefully rendered creations is made with numerous layers of different-colored thread in combinations of short and long stitches. This technique is known as “thread painting,” and it allows the artist to achieve visual depth comparable to painting with acrylic and oil. Not only that, but Bartnik is also able to accomplish the luminescence of actual feathers with this approach, stitching textures that are smooth to the touch.

A lover of all birds, Bartnik's subjects range from long-beaked ravens to charming doves and many more. She spends hours completing each brooch until it captures the likeness of its inspiration. Additionally, Bartnik includes a charming lacey collar at the end of each bird bust, enhancing the formality of the artwork.

You can purchase original embroidered brooches via Bartnik's Etsy shop and keep up to date with her latest projects by following her on Instagram.

Poland-based artist Paulina Bartnik (aka Embirdery) creates beautifully embroidered brooches.

Embroidered Bird Brooches by EmbirderyEmbroidered Bird Brooches by Embirdery

Each one resembles the face of a real bird.

Embroidered Bird Brooches by EmbirderyEmbroidered Bird Brooches by EmbirderyEmbroidered Bird Brooches by Embirdery

Bartnik achieves this realistic effect through “thread painting,” where she layers different colors together.

Embroidered Bird Brooches by EmbirderyEmbroidered Bird Brooches by EmbirderyEmbirdery: Etsy | Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Paulina Bartnik.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
