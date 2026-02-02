LEGO Fan Builds a Fully Functional Typewriter That Can Actually Type

LEGO bricks can become almost anything, and fans continue to push the medium in wildly inventive ways. From elaborate recreations of Erebor, the Lonely Mountain from The Hobbit, to runway-ready botanical fashion, the only real limit is imagination. A LEGO builder known as Koenkun Bricks recently put that idea to the test with a fully functional LEGO typewriter.

Koenkun was inspired by a now-retired LEGO kit from 2021, which allows you to build a 1950s-style green typewriter. While the keys move and the carriage slides, Koenkun was left frustrated that it didn’t function like a real typewriter and couldn’t produce text. Determined to scratch that engineering itch, he took on the ambitious task of designing his own fully functional version.

The complex build tested the limits of Koenkun’s engineering skills, which he breaks down step by step in a detailed YouTube video. Using a combination of traditional LEGO pieces, rare bricks from the manufacturer’s history, and elastic bands, he managed to pull it off after many trials and errors.

The LEGO typewriter works by punching plastic letters onto a reusable and rotating board that acts as the paper. Pressing a key releases a single letter tile from a vertical magazine, which drops into place using gravity. When the key is released, a rubber band-driven pusher moves forward, pressing the tile onto the white plate.

Koenkun’s ingenious typewriter lets him type any message, just like a real machine, imperfections and all. He even put it to use by writing a note to the LEGO team. The message reads: “Dear LEGO team, your toy fills my days with limitless creative crafting. Kind regards, Koenkun Bricks.”

Discover how Koenkun built his incredible LEGO typewriter in the video above and check out his YouTube Channel for more of his LEGO creations.

Koenkun Bricks: Instagram | YouTube

