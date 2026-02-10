Andy Warhol-Inspired Campbell’s Soup Can LEGO Build Opens up To Reveal the Artist’s Studio

Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Cans is one of the most recognizable works of Pop Art. Created between 1961 and 1962, the series turns a familiar supermarket product into art, reflecting a world shaped by mass production, advertising, and consumer culture. Inspired by the iconic image, LEGO designer HonorableImmenseWorriz has created a sculptural LEGO soup can that opens up to reveal a miniature version of Warhol in The Factory, the artist’s New York studio.

Built from 1,117 pieces, the cylindrical LEGO can opens mechanically to reveal a three-part diorama. Inside, a miniature version of Warhol’s iconic, silver-clad Factory unfolds across two levels, complete with artworks lining the walls. Miniature versions of Warhol’s famous works—including Marilyn Monroe, Flowers, and his Cow prints—are printed directly onto the bricks.

The LEGO model also highlights key aspects of Andy Warhol’s working process and personal interests, including his habit of painting directly on the floor. Other thoughtful details include a mini camera, the artist’s iconic red sofa, a disco ball, and a LEGO motorbike tucked into the space. The kit also includes an Andy Warhol minifigure with signature silver wig and all-black clothing. You can even customize the can design with a sheet of 32 stickers.

HonorableImmenseWorriz says he designed the LEGO soup can along with his son. He explains, “My role was to guide and support him through the research, the exploration of Andy Warhol’s universe, and the structuring of the model, translating this iconic imagery into a coherent and buildable LEGO set.”

The project is currently a fan submission on the LEGO Ideas website, where builders share their own designs and vote for their favorites. If a creation reaches 10,000 votes, it’s reviewed by the LEGO team and could be approved for release as an official retail set.

At the time of writing, the project has already gathered over 3,000 votes. You can help turn HonorableImmenseWorriz’s son’s design into a real LEGO set by supporting it on the LEGO Ideas website.

