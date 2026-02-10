Home / Creative Products / Toys

Andy Warhol-Inspired Campbell’s Soup Can LEGO Build Opens up To Reveal the Artist’s Studio

By Emma Taggart on February 10, 2026

The Andy Warhol's Factory in a LEGO Campbell’s Soup Can by HonorableImmenseWorriz

Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Cans is one of the most recognizable works of Pop Art. Created between 1961 and 1962, the series turns a familiar supermarket product into art, reflecting a world shaped by mass production, advertising, and consumer culture. Inspired by the iconic image, LEGO designer HonorableImmenseWorriz has created a sculptural LEGO soup can that opens up to reveal a miniature version of Warhol in The Factory, the artist’s New York studio.

Built from 1,117 pieces, the cylindrical LEGO can opens mechanically to reveal a three-part diorama. Inside, a miniature version of Warhol’s iconic, silver-clad Factory unfolds across two levels, complete with artworks lining the walls. Miniature versions of Warhol’s famous works—including Marilyn Monroe, Flowers, and his Cow prints—are printed directly onto the bricks.

The LEGO model also highlights key aspects of Andy Warhol’s working process and personal interests, including his habit of painting directly on the floor. Other thoughtful details include a mini camera, the artist’s iconic red sofa, a disco ball, and a LEGO motorbike tucked into the space. The kit also includes an Andy Warhol minifigure with signature silver wig and all-black clothing. You can even customize the can design with a sheet of 32 stickers.

HonorableImmenseWorriz says he designed the LEGO soup can along with his son. He explains, “My role was to guide and support him through the research, the exploration of Andy Warhol’s universe, and the structuring of the model, translating this iconic imagery into a coherent and buildable LEGO set.”

The project is currently a fan submission on the LEGO Ideas website, where builders share their own designs and vote for their favorites. If a creation reaches 10,000 votes, it’s reviewed by the LEGO team and could be approved for release as an official retail set.

At the time of writing, the project has already gathered over 3,000 votes. You can help turn HonorableImmenseWorriz’s son’s design into a real LEGO set by supporting it on the LEGO Ideas website.

LEGO designer HonorableImmenseWorriz and his son created a sculptural soup can diorama inspired by Andy Warhol.

The Andy Warhol's Factory in a LEGO Campbell’s Soup Can by HonorableImmenseWorriz

It opens up to reveal a miniature version of Warhol’s iconic Factory, the artist’s New York studio.

The Andy Warhol's Factory in a LEGO Campbell’s Soup Can by HonorableImmenseWorriz

The LEGO model highlights key aspects of Andy Warhol’s working process, including his habit of painting directly on the floor.

The Andy Warhol's Factory in a LEGO Campbell’s Soup Can by HonorableImmenseWorriz

The Andy Warhol's Factory in a LEGO Campbell’s Soup Can by HonorableImmenseWorriz

The Andy Warhol's Factory in a LEGO Campbell’s Soup Can by HonorableImmenseWorriz

The Andy Warhol's Factory in a LEGO Campbell’s Soup Can by HonorableImmenseWorriz

LEGO Ideas: Website

Source: The Andy Warhol's Factory in a Campbell’s Soup Can

Related Articles:

15 Quirky Presents Inspired by Pop Art

6 Eye-Opening Facts About Eccentric Artist Andy Warhol

6 Pioneering Pop Artists Who Defined The Movement Bridging “High” and “Low” Art

LEGO Fan Builds a Fully Functional Typewriter That Can Actually Type

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

LEGO Fan Builds a Fully Functional Typewriter That Can Actually Type
Adorable Mini-Robots That React To Sound and Touch Are the Latest in Bag Charms
Mattel Unveils Autistic Barbie Highlighting the Challenges of Representing a Broad Spectrum
LEGO Unveils Smart Bricks Using Groundbreaking Technology To Bring Builds to Life
LEGO Fan Builds Epic Recreation of Erebor, the Lonely Mountain From ‘The Hobbit’
MoMA and Mattel Reimagine Classic Toys and Games With an Artist-Inspired Twist

More on My Modern Met

Danish Foreign Minister Surprises Egyptian Foreign Minister With Gift of Great Pyramid of Giza LEGO Set
These Wooden Puzzle Toys Will Flex Your Imagination
2,999-Piece LEGO Set of the Addams Family From the ’90s Films
LEGO Releases Tropical Aquarium Set You Can Bring to Life With a Crank
Mattel Honors Venus Williams With a Barbie Doll Featuring Her Iconic Wimbledon Uniform
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ LEGO Set Lets You Relive Your Favorite Scenes on Jack Sparrow’s Ship

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.