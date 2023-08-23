Metal Singer From ‘Disturbed’ Gets off Stage Mid-Concert to Comfort a Crying Child

On paper, metal musicians have a reputation for being tough and even somewhat distant. But David Draiman, the lead singer of the band Disturbed, proved that they can also be among the most attentive and caring of the bunch. On their tour stop in West Palm Beach, Florida, the singer stopped the concert to comfort a little fan who was upset.

During the show, Draiman spotted a young girl singing her heart out to all the songs alongside her parents. Moved by her dedication, the towering musician asked her if she would like to join him on stage to sing a song. The girl couldn't help feeling overwhelmed and began to cry.

Rather than shrugging it off, Draiman took a moment to make sure she was ok. As a now-viral video shows, he approaches the front row, and asks the girl what her name is. “Everyone say hi to Sophia,” he told the audience before turning his attention to her. “It's okay, baby, it's ok. I didn't mean to scare you,” the singer said, apologizing to the girl for catching her off guard. He then greeted the girl's parents, and reflected on how Disturbed's shows have become family affairs.

“This little girl has been singing her heart out the entire show. She knows so many of the songs,” the singer told the crowd. “I saw you singing ‘The Sound of Silence' along with me. I love that. I have my son up there right now. It should be a family affair.”

Draiman then explained how this speaks to the importance of live shows. “It doesn't matter where you come from or who you are,” he said. “All of us came here tonight for the same reason. All of us came here tonight because the world is hard, life is hard, and you come here to take your burdens and to set them down.” He also noted how, despite how everyone in the audience fell in love with their songs for different reasons, that night they were all united as one.

The singer ended the interaction by taking a knee and speaking directly to Sophia, “Darling, we may be dark, but let me share a secret with you: sometimes darkness can show you the light.” As someone who has experienced depression and addiction, Draiman has become an advocate for mental health. This has inspired him to share some personal experiences on tour in hopes of helping others who may be going through the same challenges.

In the end, what may have been a frightening interaction for a child, ended up being a memory that neither she nor her parents will ever forget. Disturbed will be on tour until September, so visit their website to see if they are playing in a city near you. You can also follow them on Instagram and TikTok.

