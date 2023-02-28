Home / Entertainment / Music

Fans Help Singer Lewis Capaldi Finish His Song Amid Tourette’s Syndrome Flare-Up

By Margherita Cole on February 28, 2023
Last fall, Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi opened up about his experience with Tourette's syndrome. This neurological disorder occurs in one in every 162 children and causes unwanted movements or sounds called tics. Since the onset of symptoms is hard to predict, Capaldi sometimes has to deal with the condition when he performs. One such flare-up happened recently at a concert in Frankfurt, Germany. Fortunately, his loyal fans helped him through it.

Capaldi was in the middle of performing his hit song, “Someone You Loved,” when the singer began struggling with tics that hindered his ability to vocalize properly. Just as he backed away from the mic, the crowd filled in the chorus of the song, “For now, the day bleeds into nightfall/And you're not here to get me through it all.”

The heartwarming incident was captured on video and shared on TikTok. “We support you!!” the uploader, clearly a fan, wrote in the caption. Other people in the comments expressed their shock that Capaldi had Tourette's, and some praised the touching moment between the singer and his fans. “The worst thing about it is when I’m excited, I get it; when I’m stressed, I get it; when I’m happy, I get it. It happens all the time. Some days it’s more painful than others and some days it’s less painful. It looks a lot worse than it is. Sometimes it’s quite uncomfortable … but it comes and goes,” Capaldi explained on Instagram Live.

Although it can't be easy, it's inspiring to see Capaldi continue his performance for his fans and for them to loyally support him through the “uncomfortable” times.

