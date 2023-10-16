AI App Transforms People’s Photos Into 90s Yearbook Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS (@keke)

Yearbook photos are a right of passage in high school. However, not everyone likes how their portraits turn out. Now, there's an app that can help people relive their teenage years. The Epik app uses artificial intelligence to transform users’ photos into 90s-style pictures.

These makeovers are being posted all over social media. Celebrities—like Keke Palmer—are showing off its capabilities by sharing their images. After users upload at least eight photos of their face, AI can then merge them with bodies. This includes dressing people up in retro fashion reminiscent of Clueless and posing in typical portrait fashion.

The typical turnover rate for these AI-generated pictures is 24 hours, however the Epik app offers an expedited version where users can pay extra to receive pictures in two hours. Many people who have used its features are shocked by the quality of the photos and how AI seamlessly blends their faces with fake bodies. While there is currently a lot of discussion surrounding artificial intelligence and how it should be used, Epik ensures that all of the selfies are deleted from its servers following the delivery of the yearbook portraits.

You can download the Epik app here for free; however, users will need to pay at least $5.99 to use its functions.

The app changes wardrobe, hairstyles, and even adds props.

h/t: [Peta Pixel, Design Taxi]

