Home / Photography

AI App Transforms People’s Photos Into 90s Yearbook Pictures

By Margherita Cole on October 16, 2023

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS (@keke)

Yearbook photos are a right of passage in high school. However, not everyone likes how their portraits turn out. Now, there's an app that can help people relive their teenage years. The Epik app uses artificial intelligence to transform users’ photos into 90s-style pictures.

These makeovers are being posted all over social media. Celebrities—like Keke Palmer—are showing off its capabilities by sharing their images. After users upload at least eight photos of their face, AI can then merge them with bodies. This includes dressing people up in retro fashion reminiscent of Clueless and posing in typical portrait fashion.

The typical turnover rate for these AI-generated pictures is 24 hours, however the Epik app offers an expedited version where users can pay extra to receive pictures in two hours. Many people who have used its features are shocked by the quality of the photos and how AI seamlessly blends their faces with fake bodies. While there is currently a lot of discussion surrounding artificial intelligence and how it should be used, Epik ensures that all of the selfies are deleted from its servers following the delivery of the yearbook portraits.

You can download the Epik app here for free; however, users will need to pay at least $5.99 to use its functions.

A new app has given people online a chance to retake their high school yearbook photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Surbhi Bagga (@surbhi.bagga)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LIONFIELD (@lionfieldmusic)

The Epik app uses AI to merge people's photos with 90s-style yearbook poses.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bretman Rock (@bretmanrock)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tim Chantarangsu (@timchantarangsu)

The app changes wardrobe, hairstyles, and even adds props.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hila Klein (@kleinhila)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burak Gacemer (@gacemerburak)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juan Cortez (@juan.cortez3)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by parmida mamaghani (@parmidamamaghani)

h/t: [Peta Pixel, Design Taxi]

Related Articles:

Celebs Warn About AI-Powered Deepfake Videos of Them Advertising Products on Social Media

Artist Uses Artificial Intelligence To Reconstruct Realistic Portraits of Historical Figures

Artificial Intelligence Brings People in Historic Photos Back To Life

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Former Baseball Star Ken Griffey Jr. Becomes Sports Photographer, Snaps Amazing Action Shots
Celebs Warn About AI-Powered Deepfake Videos of Them Advertising Products on Social Media
Futuristic Flying Car You Can Drive or Fly to Your Destination Debuts at Auto Show
The Sphere Just Held It’s First Live Show and the Visuals Inside Are Mind-Blowing
There Are Only Three Known Photographs Taken When the U.S. Supreme Court Was in Session and They’re All From the 1930s
Getty Images Releases Commercially Safe AI Image Generator Based on Its Own Media Library

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Old Photos Bought at Estate Sale for $2K Turn Out To Be Alfred Stieglitz Prints Worth $250K
Leica Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the Leitz Auction With a Beautiful New Camera
Freddie Mercury’s Never-Before-Seen Personal Photos Are Sold at Sotheby’s Auction
Simultaneous Face-to-Face Language Translation Will Be Offered at Tokyo Train Station This Fall
Canoe Capsizes During Couple’s Engagement, Making For Even More Romantic Photos
Stanford Students Create AI Glasses That Transcribe Speech in Real-Time for Deaf People

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.