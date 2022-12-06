For 15 years, the Environmental Photographer of the Year competition has showcased some of the world’s most inspirational environmental photography. The annual competition provides an international platform to raise awareness for the issues that put our planet at risk. The 2022 winners were announced by CIWEM (water and environmental management charity), WaterBear (free streaming platform dedicated to the future of our planet), Nikon (world-leading imaging product provider), and Arup (sustainable development professional services firm).

Photographer Mehdi Mohebi was named Environmental Photographer of the Year for a haunting image that shows the stark consequences of water contamination. Due to pollution and toxins in Iran's Miankala lagoon, birds sadly perish and their bodies are collected by local environmental forces to prevent disease from spreading. According to a statement released by the contest, Mohebi's work was selected for “its surreal portrayal of the circular nature of life between humans and wildlife; as well as its powerful combination of conveying the real environmental issues affecting our planet, whilst using bold and contrasting colors to create a visually arresting photo.”

“It means the world to have won this prestigious award as photographing the climate and showcasing the damage being caused is my biggest priority in life,” shares Mohebi. “I want people around the world to know about this sad event of the death of the birds as, if we do not reconsider our lifestyle and take care of the planet, this will soon happen in other countries.”

Other winners include 16-year-old Fayz Khan, who was named Young Environmental Photographer of the Year. The young photographer's winning image shows flamingos flying over Lake Magadi and Lake Natron in Kenya. Praised for its striking composition, the image also quietly tells the story of how one large freshwater lake has evolved into two highly concentrated salt pans.

The rest of the winning and finalist images also tell important stories of the environment around the world. From the effects of burning garbage to the development of sustainable energy sources, each visual narrative encapsulates the state of our planet. Scroll down to see more images from the 2022 photo competition.

The winners of the 2022 Environmental Photographer of the Year contest use their art to share the current state of our environment.

“The striking images submitted to the competition this year truly highlight the importance of digital storytelling for raising awareness for the climate issues our planet faces,” said Sam Sutaria, CEO of WaterBear.

Environmental Photographer of the Year: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Environmental Photographer of the Year.