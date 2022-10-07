Winners of the 2022 Epson International Pano Awards Highlights the Wide Beauty of Our World

Panorama photography showcases our world in an elongated format, to impressive effect. Celebrating the extended frames is the Epson International Pano Awards, the world's largest competition for panoramic photographers. It has just announced its 2022 winners, and they do not disappoint. Amateur and professional photographers from 98 countries submitted over 4,100 images.

From the massive selection, Chinese photographer Jinyi He was awarded the title of 2022 Open Photographer of the Year. One of his most striking pieces from the competition is titled The Vein, and it features a bird’s-eye view of the geological wonder Dushanzi Grand Canyon in Xinjiang, China. “For tens of millions of years, the melting snow water of Tianshan Glacier has torn open the chest of the vast Gobi like a Hummer, and formed this natural landscape under the movement of the Earth's crust and the erosion of wind and rain,” Jinyi explains.

The Vein is the result of 40 stitched photos. “I operated my drone to capture these 90 degrees aerial view photos at 40 appropriate points (five rows and eight columns) of the canyon in order to get a whole canyon aerial view. Nature is an artist, and it reminds me of an abstract painting.”

The Epson International Pano Awards is run by Epson Australia. Now in its 13th year, the competition continues to impress those involved with it. “Every year we are amazed by the amazing standard, quality, and level of excellence in every one of the Pano Awards entries and this year is no different,” Craig Heckenberg, managing director of Epson Australia, shares. “The awards connect photographers of all levels and from all walks of life through their creative passion. Epson is not only delighted to be a long-term sponsor of these awards, but we are a very proud one too.”

See more breathtaking panorama photos from the 13th Epson International Pano Awards.

