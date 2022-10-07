Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Winners of the 2022 Epson International Pano Awards Highlights the Wide Beauty of Our World

By Sara Barnes on October 7, 2022
Panoramic Landscape Photo

“The Vein” by Jinyi He (China) courtesy of the 13th Epson International Pano Awards. 2022 Open Photographer of the Year

Panorama photography showcases our world in an elongated format, to impressive effect. Celebrating the extended frames is the Epson International Pano Awards, the world's largest competition for panoramic photographers. It has just announced its 2022 winners, and they do not disappoint. Amateur and professional photographers from 98 countries submitted over 4,100 images.

From the massive selection, Chinese photographer Jinyi He was awarded the title of 2022 Open Photographer of the Year. One of his most striking pieces from the competition is titled The Vein, and it features a bird’s-eye view of the geological wonder Dushanzi Grand Canyon in Xinjiang, China. “For tens of millions of years, the melting snow water of Tianshan Glacier has torn open the chest of the vast Gobi like a Hummer, and formed this natural landscape under the movement of the Earth's crust and the erosion of wind and rain,” Jinyi explains.

The Vein is the result of 40 stitched photos. “I operated my drone to capture these 90 degrees aerial view photos at 40 appropriate points (five rows and eight columns) of the canyon in order to get a whole canyon aerial view. Nature is an artist, and it reminds me of an abstract painting.”

The Epson International Pano Awards is run by Epson Australia. Now in its 13th year, the competition continues to impress those involved with it. “Every year we are amazed by the amazing standard, quality, and level of excellence in every one of the Pano Awards entries and this year is no different,” Craig Heckenberg, managing director of Epson Australia, shares. “The awards connect photographers of all levels and from all walks of life through their creative passion. Epson is not only delighted to be a long-term sponsor of these awards, but we are a very proud one too.”

See more breathtaking panorama photos from the 13th Epson International Pano Awards.

Panoramic Landscape Photo

“Veles” by Peter Li (UK) courtesy of the 13th Epson International Pano Awards. 2022 Winner, Open Built Environment / Architecture

Panoramic Landscape Photo

“Poison River” by Juan López Ruiz (Spain) courtesy of the 13th Epson International Pano Awards. 2022 Epson Digital Art Prize

Panoramic Landscape Photo

“Icelandic Bridge” by Carlos Solinis Camalich (Spain) courtesy of the 13th Epson International Pano Awards. Overall Running Up, Amateur Built Environment

Panoramic Landscape Photo

“Serenity Shores” by Joshua Hermann (U.S.) courtesy of the 13th Epson International Pano Awards. 2022 Raw Planet Award

Panoramic Landscape Photo

“Winter Mountains” by Craig McGowan (Australia) courtesy of the 13th Epson International Pano Awards. 2022 Nikon Australia Award

Panoramic Landscape Photo

“In Formation” by Florian Kriechbaumer (UAE) courtesy of the 13th Epson International Pano Awards. 2022 Amateur Photographer of the Year

Panoramic Landscape Photo

“Parking Fishing Boats” by Basrie Kamba (Indonesia) courtesy of the 13th Epson International Pano Awards. Fourth Place, Amateur Built Environment

Panoramic Photo

“Cave Diving Exploration” by Martin Broen (U.S.) courtesy of the 13th Epson International Pano Awards. Second Place, Open Nature Landscapes

Panoramic Landscape Photo

“Metaverse” by Bin Sun (China) courtesy of the 13th Epson International Pano Awards. Highest Scoring IVRPA Member in Any Category

Panoramic Landscape Photo

“Polychrome” by Ranier Roth (Switzerland) courtesy of the 13th Epson International Pano Awards. Highest Scoring Film Capture

Panoramic Landscape Photo

“Bernese Oberland” by Judith Kuhn (Germany) courtesy of the 13th Epson International Pano Awards. 2022 Curators Award

Panoramic Landscape Photo

“Purple World” by Jinyi He (China) courtesy of the 13th Epson International Pano Awards. Highest Scoring Gigapixel Image

Panoramic Moutainscape Photo

“Camp for the Sunrise” by William Lekki (U.S.) courtesy of the 13th Epson International Pano Awards. Highest Scoring Smartphone Pano

Panoramic Landscape Photo

“Death Valley National Park” by Elliot McGucken (U.S.) courtesy of the 13th Epson International Pano Awards. Highest Scoring IAPP Member

Panoramic Landscape Photo

“Left or Right?” by Pedro Nogales (Spain) courtesy of the 13th Epson International Pano Awards. Fourth Place, Amateur Nature

EPSON International Pano Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the EPSON International Pano Awards.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
