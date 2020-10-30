Incredible Winners of the 2020 EPSON International Pano Awards

A record number of photos were submitted to the 2020 EPSON International Pano Awards. Nearly 6,000 photographs from 1,452 professional and amateur photographers in 96 countries entered the 11th edition of the contest. As the world's largest panoramic photo competition, the contest attracts incredibly talented photographers who can't wait to show their unique perspective of the world.

The contest is divided between the Open Competition, reserved for professionals, and the Amateur Competition. This year, Canadian photographer Matt Jackisch was the overall winner of the Open Competition for his haunting photo titled Spring Hibernation. Taken in British Columbia, the panorama shows a lone tree sticking up from the wintry landscape.

“I spent a blissful day snowshoeing in the BC Coastal Mountains in March,” Jackisch recalls. “With such a deep snowpack, it was still very wintry up high. I find the more time I spend alone in nature, the quieter my mind gets. The quieter my mind gets, the more subtleties I notice in my surroundings. I only saw this tree because of that state of being. This image was a product of solitude and mindfulness.”

In the Amateur Competition, Juan López Ruiz was named the overall winner. The Spanish photographer had a strong showing in both the Built Environment and Nature and Landscapes categories, proving his versatility. His black and white image of the Cuatro Torres financial district in Madrid shows his mastery of composition and contrast. While his panorama of lavender fields in the midst of a lightning storm proves his skill in documenting complex landscapes.

Several photographers were also given special awards for the best smartphone panorama, best vertical panorama, and best gigapixel image, among others. In the end, the 2020 EPSON International Pano Awards handed out cash and other prizes valued at $40,000. The winners will also take part in a special exhibition in November thanks to EPSON Australia. If you are thinking of entering next year's contest, get shooting—entries open in April 2021.

See how the winners of the 2020 EPSON International Pano Awards use panoramic photos to capture their surroundings.

