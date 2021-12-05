Home / Video

Inuit Mother and Daughter Show What an “Eskimo Kiss” Really Looks Like

By Emma Taggart on December 5, 2021
Real Eskimo Kiss

The term “eskimo kiss” might conjure up a cute image of two people rubbing noses; however, the traditional greeting is often misunderstood by Western culture. In a bid to teach more people about Inuit traditions, self-proclaimed “Proud Indigenous” woman Shina Novalinga shares educational videos on TikTok. In one of her most recent videos, she and her mother demonstrate the true “eskimo kiss,” which is actually called a kunik.

The word “Eskimo” is often used to refer to Inuit and Yupik individuals, as well as other Indigenous Alaskan people. However, it's important to note that many people consider “Eskimo” a derogatory term because it was widely used by non-Native colonizers. Novalinga says in her TikTok bio, “I am Inuk,” which is the singular term for Inuit.

In the video showcasing the kunik kiss, Novalinga and her mother Kayuula explain that they don't rub noses. Instead, they actually press their nose against someone’s cheek. “Usually it's done with a lot of emotion,” Novalinga says. “The more love you have for a person, the stronger you do it.” The pair demonstrate the affectionate gesture while they giggle, revealing their sweet relationship and deep bond.

Check out the video below, and follow Novalinga on TikTok for more eye-opening information about Inuit culture. Her mother also has her own TikTok account, where she shares more about being an Inuit woman.

Inuit woman Shina Novalinga and her mother demonstrate what an “Eskimo kiss” actually looks like. It’s actually called a kunik.

@shinanova Showing you how we kiss, to show affection @kayuulanova #inuit #indigenous #kunik #eskimokiss ♬ original sound – Shina Nova

Novalinga uses TikTok to educate more people about Inuit traditions.

@shinanova Questions I get as an Inuk person❄️ #indigenous #inuk #inuittiktok #culture #firstpeople ♬ The Magic Bomb (Questions I Get Asked) [Extended Mix] – Hoàng Read

Her mom Kayuula often features in the videos, revealing their deep bond with one another.

@shinanova Facts that you might not know about Indigenous People’s 🤔 @kayuulanova #indigenous #inuit #taxes ♬ A-O-K – Tai Verdes

@shinanova Here are 3 traditional Inuit items which are all handmade! Happy Inuit Day😊 @kayuulanova #inuit #ulu #qulliq #kamik #culture ♬ original sound – Shina Nova

@shinanova Katajjaq, throat singing @kayuulanova #katajjaq #inuit #throatsinger ♬ original sound – Shina Nova

Shina Novalinga: TikTok
h/t: [Upworthy]

All images via Shina Novalinga.

Related Articles:

14 Different Types of Houses Found in Countries Around the World

New ‘First Americans Museum’ in Oklahoma Is Dedicated To Sharing Indigenous Stories

What Is Indigenous Peoples’ Day? How This Holiday Honors Native People

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch a Joyful Young Fox Discover Frost for the First Time
Mesmerizing Footage Reveals the Radiant Nightlife of Deep-Sea Creatures
Expert Violinist Continues To Play Concerto Even With a Mid-Solo Broken String
Watch a Mesmerizing Hand Ballet Performed for the 2020 Paralympics Hand Off Ceremony
Woman Designs Greenscreen Dress That Looks Like It’s Changing Color and Patterns
Halloween Light Show Is Perfectly Choreographed to ‘The Matrix’ and “Rage Against the Machine”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

See How Traditional Hemp Rope Is Made in This Fascinating 17-Minute Documentary
Watch a Livestream of a Mama Cheetah Caring for Her Five Newborn Cubs
Watch a Cockatiel Play Peekaboo With a Nest of Baby Birds
Learn How To Make DIY Crafts With the New ‘My Modern Met Maker’ Video Series
Farmer Mounts Tiny Camera on His Animals to See How the World Looks From Their Perspective
ASMR Footage of Hungry Tortoise Eating Fruit and Veg Is Surprisingly Noisy and Satisfying

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.