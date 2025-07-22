Home / Entertainment / Music

Pianist Brings Comfort To Blind Rescue Elephants in Thailand Sanctuary

By Emma Taggart on July 22, 2025

Music can often stir up strong emotions in us, but there’s some evidence to suggest that some animals might feel similarly when they hear it. Classically trained concert pianist Paul Barton moved to Thailand to teach, but soon discovered a surprising and grateful audience in elephants. He now frequently plays for blind elephants at Elephant’s World, a rescue sanctuary in Kanchanaburi.

Barton often shares his outdoor performances on YouTube, where he’s gained a strong following of almost 800,000 subscribers. His videos reveal touching, intimate moments between him and the elephants he plays for, who often seem to find comfort in the music. In some cases, the gentle giants even appear to cry. Elephants may not shed tears like humans, but they’re deeply emotional and social animals. They respond to grief and distress with vocal sounds and physical signs, including eyes that can appear watery. Elephants also use their ears to express themselves, often holding them still when they’re focused and listening closely—a behavior which is often captured in Barton’s videos.

In his YouTube channel, Barton shares the heartbreaking stories of the elephants he plays for, such as 61-year-old Mongkol, a former logging elephant. “His captive-held life was spent hauling trees in the Thai forest,” he reveals. “His body shape is deformed through hard labor, he lost his right eye and tusk in this brutal logging practice.”

Mongkol was rescued and given a new home at Elephant’s World, where he can now live out his remaining years in peace and freedom along the River Kwai. Barton adds, “I discovered Mongkol is an extremely gentle, sensitive elephant who enjoys music, especially this slow movement by Beethoven which I play to him occasionally in the day and night.”

A female elephant named Ampan is another devoted fan of Barton’s music. At 80 years old, she has far outlived the typical lifespan of elephants in the wild by about a decade. In a video of Barton playing Claude Debussy’s “Clair de Lune,” gentle Ampan is captured happily appreciating every note, standing up-close to Barton and his piano.

Many people on YouTube continually point out how incredible these moments between two different species really are. One person wrote, “It makes me so happy to know that somewhere in the world, instead of killing them, elephants are so loved there is a guy who lives just to sit and entertain them on a piano.” Another pointed out that the connection goes both ways: “I'm sure the pianist felt it was a privilege to play the piano for this beautiful creature.” For Barton, this might just be the most meaningful audience he’s ever performed for.

Check out some of the pianist’s videos below and find even more by following Paul Barton on YouTube.

Classically trained concert pianist Paul Barton frequently plays for blind elephants at Elephant’s World, a rescue sanctuary in Thailand.

His videos reveal touching, intimate moments between him and the elephants he plays for, who often seem to find comfort in the music.

Paul Barton: Website | Facebook | YouTube

Source: Beethoven “Moonlight Sonata” for Old Elephant

Related Articles:

Orphaned Baby Elephant Playfully Interrupts TV Journalist in the Middle of a Report

Learn More About How Elephants, One of the World’s Smartest Animals, Grieve

Elephants Have Been Found to Give Each Other Names in the Form of Rumbling Sounds

Man Quits Job to Travel the World While Playing Piano on the Street

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Nearly 13,000 People Show up for World-Class Organist Playing ‘Interstellar’ Soundtrack at Cathedral
Beloved ‘Project Pabst’ Festival Celebrates Great Music, Beer, and Pacific Northwest Culture
Listen to the Music Made With the Neanderthal Flute, the Oldest Instrument in the World
Watch This Chimpanzee Reunite With His Rescuer and Go Straight in for a Hug
Italian Sound Festival Fuses History With Electronic Music To Recreate an Electrifying Arch on Stage
Musical Instrument Museum Highlights the Shared Experience of Making Music Across the World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hear What the World’s Oldest Song From Over 3,400 Years Sounds Like
New Poster Celebrates Oasis During Their Much-Anticipated Reunion Tour
Olivia Rodrigo’s Guitarist Reveals the Singer Paid for Everyone on Her Tour To Go Therapy
1,986-Piece 3D LEGO Poster Celebrates Freddie Mercury at Wembley
Lewis Capaldi Partners With Betterhelp To Donate 734,000 Hours of Free Therapy
Orcas “French Kissing” Captured in Underwater Footage Both in Captivity and in the Wild

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.