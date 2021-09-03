Home / Art / Street Art

Street Artist Uses Flowering Trees as “Natural Hair” To Complete Portraits of Women and Girls

By Sara Barnes on September 3, 2021
Street Art Portrait With Plants as Hair

Portrait inspired by Egypt Sarai

Brazilian street artist Fábio Gomes Trindade combines painting and nature to create singular works that are only complete when viewed together. With the help of tree branches that sit above his vibrant murals, he produces portraits where only part of the head is present—such as the face and a portion of the hair. But when paired with colorful flowering trees and green leaves, the portrait has a full, beautiful coif. It's a clever and charming way to combine elements of the urban environment with the natural one.

Two of Trindade’s latest pieces are inspired by a child model named Egypt Sarai. The young girl is depicted in two ways by the artist; one with an afro comprising pink flowers and the other with her hair separated into two poofs atop her head. In each painting, Trindade captures the sweet, soft features of Sarai through spray paint and enhances her beauty with the trees.

Scroll down for more works from Trindade, and be sure to follow him on Instagram to see what he’s painting next.

Brazilian street artist Fábio Gomes Trindade creates paintings that are only completed by nature.

Street Art Portrait With Plants as Hair
Street Art Portrait With Plants as Hair

Portrait inspired by Egypt Sarai

Street Art Portrait With Plants as HairFábio Gomes Trindade: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Fábio Gomes Trindade. 

